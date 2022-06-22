Rapper Critically Wounded, Second Victim Stable In Edgewater Shooting

Tione Jayden Merritt -- aka Lil Tjay Photo Credit: @liltjay

A rapper known as the "Bronx Justin Bieber" was in emergency surgery after he and another man were shot in Edgewater shortly after midnight Wednesday.

Tione Jayden "Lil Tjay" Merritt, 21, was airlifted to Hackensack University Medical Center in critical condition after being shot multiple times a short distance south of the George Washington Bridge, Daily Voice has learned.

His injuries were considered life-threatening, multiple sources confirmed.

A second victim, Antoine Boyd, 22, was expected to survive after being shot in the back, sources with direct knowledge of the shooting told Daily Voice.

There were two shooting scenes, one outside the Chipotle Mexican Grill at 14 The Promenade -- a mixed-use shopping mall with apartments -- and the other at an Exxon station a mile north on River Road, they said.

Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella confirmed the shootings through an assistant prosecutor but didn't identify the victims or disclose whether any shooters had been seized or identified.

Detectives from his Major Crimes Unit were investigating along with Edgewater police and the Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification, which collected evidence.

Merritt, a melodic rapper who frequently uses Auto-Tune, takes his stage name from the first letter of his first name and first three letters of his middle name.

He once told an interviewer he's called the "Bronx Justin Bieber" because of his sampling of Bieber's "Baby."

Merritt first became known as a "hip-hop heartthrob" in 2019 with his song "Resume," which got him a deal with Columbia Records. The debut studio album, "True 2 Myself," was released in 2019 and peaked at No. 5 on the US Billboard 200.

Merritt is reportedly tight with fellow rapper A Boogie With Da Hoodie, who was busted along with his manager and a bodyguard by prosecutor's detectives investigating a shooting outside a Teaneck nightclub in 2020.

Merritt himself was arrested -- along with Boyd -- after city police said they found them and three other men with four loaded pistols in a Cadillac SUV stopped in Brooklyn in January 2021.

