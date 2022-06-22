Primary election runoff narrows field for November’s general election

CULLMAN, Ala. – The primary runoff election proved a statewide success for several candidates with Cullman ties on Tuesday night with Katie Britt and Jeremy Oden both winning their contests.

In the only local race on the ballot, Corey Freeman was the winner of the Cullman County Commission, District Four seat bringing in 60.19% of the votes over Kristi Creel Bain.

Freeman has worked in the public sector for almost 30 years serving as assistant fire chief for Logan Fire and Rescue, as a deputy in the Cullman County Sheriff’s Department’s Investigation Unit and the City of Good Hope township deputy.

He will be joining Cullman County Commissioners Kerry Watson and Garry Marchman under the leadership of Commission Chairman Jeff Clemons in making decisions in hopes of working towards the progress of the county.

United States Senate candidate Katie Britt was victorious over incumbent Mo Brooks for the Republican spot on November’s ballot where she will face Democrat Will Boyd for the seat left vacant with Senator Richard Shelby’s impending retirement. In Cullman County, Britt brought in 54.77% of the votes while statewide she garnered 63%.

Jeremy Oden earned 72.21% of the county’s vote in his bid for reelection for Public Service Commission Place One and 52.32% statewide. With no opposition for the November race, Oden has secured his office.

In the Democratic runoff for governor, Yolanda Rochelle Flowers took 67.71% of the local votes over Malika Sanders Fortier. Statewide, Flowers won 55.14% of the votes and will face Governor Kay Ivey in November.

Listed are the remaining results of the Cullman County votes.

State Rep. District 14

Tom Fredricks 488 56.09%

Timothy (Tim) Wadsworth 382 43.91%

Over Votes

Under Votes 23

Secretary of State

Wes Allen 7029 69.59%

Jim Zeigler 3072 30.41%

Over Votes 4

Under Votes 502

State Auditor

Stan Cooke 4866 50.29%

Andrew Sorrell 4810 49.71%

Over Votes 2

Under Votes 929

Public Service Comm. Place 2

Chip Beeker 6289 66.61%

Robert L McCollum 3152 33.39%

Over Votes 2 Under Votes 1164