Primary election runoff narrows field for November’s general election

By Amy Leonard
The Cullman Tribune
The Cullman Tribune
 2 days ago
CULLMAN, Ala. – The primary runoff election proved a statewide success for several candidates with Cullman ties on Tuesday night with Katie Britt and Jeremy Oden both winning their contests.

In the only local race on the ballot, Corey Freeman was the winner of the Cullman County Commission, District Four seat bringing in 60.19% of the votes over Kristi Creel Bain.

Freeman has worked in the public sector for almost 30 years serving as assistant fire chief for Logan Fire and Rescue, as a deputy in the Cullman County Sheriff’s Department’s Investigation Unit and the City of Good Hope township deputy.

He will be joining Cullman County Commissioners Kerry Watson and Garry Marchman under the leadership of Commission Chairman Jeff Clemons in making decisions in hopes of working towards the progress of the county.

United States Senate candidate Katie Britt was victorious over incumbent Mo Brooks for the Republican spot on November’s ballot where she will face Democrat Will Boyd for the seat left vacant with Senator Richard Shelby’s impending retirement. In Cullman County, Britt brought in 54.77% of the votes while statewide she garnered 63%.

Jeremy Oden earned 72.21% of the county’s vote in his bid for reelection for Public Service Commission Place One and 52.32% statewide. With no opposition for the November race, Oden has secured his office.

In the Democratic runoff for governor, Yolanda Rochelle Flowers took 67.71% of the local votes over Malika Sanders Fortier. Statewide, Flowers won 55.14% of the votes and will face Governor Kay Ivey in November.

Listed are the remaining results of the Cullman County votes.

State Rep. District 14

Tom Fredricks                                    488         56.09%

Timothy (Tim) Wadsworth           382         43.91%

Over Votes

Under Votes                                      23

Secretary of State

Wes Allen                                            7029       69.59%

Jim Zeigler                                          3072       30.41%

Over Votes                                         4

Under Votes                                      502

State Auditor

Stan Cooke                                         4866       50.29%

Andrew Sorrell                                  4810       49.71%

Over Votes                                         2

Under Votes                                      929

Public Service Comm. Place 2

Chip Beeker                                       6289       66.61%

Robert L McCollum                          3152       33.39%

Over Votes                                         2             Under Votes                                      1164

The Cullman Tribune

The Cullman Tribune

