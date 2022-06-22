ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn Center, MN

$3.2M settlement reached in police killing of Daunte Wright

kshb.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. (AP) — A suburban Minneapolis city has agreed to pay $3.2 million to the family of Daunte Wright, a Black man who was fatally shot by a police...

www.kshb.com

willmarradio.com

Noor released from prison Monday

(Minneapolis, MN) -- Former Minneapolis police officer Mohammed Noor is scheduled for release next Monday. Noor shot Justine Ruszczyk Damond five years ago after she had called 9-1-1 to report a possible rape. He was initially sentenced to 12-and-a-half years in prison then the Minnesota Supreme Court reversed one of the two counts he was convicted of – third-degree murder. He was resentenced last year on the second-degree manslaughter conviction and has served the typical two-thirds of his sentence at the Oak Park Heights Correctional Facility.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
kvrr.com

Former Officer Who Shot & Killed Woman Reporting Rape To Be Released

MINNEAPOLIS — Former Minneapolis police officer Mohammed Noor is scheduled for release on Monday. Noor shot and killed Justine Damond five years ago after she called 911 to report a possible rape. Noor was initially sentenced to 12 1/2 years in prison after third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter convictions.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
kfgo.com

Former Minneapolis police officer Noor to be released Monday

MINNEAPOLIS – Former Minneapolis police officer Mohammed Noor is scheduled for release next Monday. Noor shot Justine Ruszczyk Damond five years ago after she called 911 to report a possible rape. Noor was initially sentenced to 12 1/2 years in prison after third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter convictions. The...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Groups rally outside Shakopee women's prison, allege history of abuse against inmates

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) -- The Minnesota Department of Corrections is being called out for what some say is a lack of action on allegations of sexual assault at the women's prison in Shakopee. Several groups rallied Thursday, demanding justice. Demonstrators said the prison has a history of sexual violence and abuse between guards and inmates, which they say department officials have ignored. "They are not above the law," said Jaylani Hussein, the executive director of the Minnesota chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations. "They should be held to the same standard as every body else." In a statement, the DOC said, in part,...
SHAKOPEE, MN
WGAU

Minnesota standoff ends between police and armed man

ST. MICHAEL, Minn. — A 30-hour standoff involving Wright County sheriff's deputies and a suspect carrying a rifle came to end when authorities stormed the home in St. Michael, Minnesota, on Wednesday night. The standoff began after the sheriff's office received a complaint that a man and woman were...
SAINT MICHAEL, MN
MinnPost

Standoff in St. Michael ends after 44 hours; suspect shot by law enforcement

Mia Laube and Krystal Frasier report for KSTP-TV: “Authorities say a standoff with an armed suspect in St. Michael ended Wednesday night after roughly 44 hours. According to the Wright County Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement raided the home of 39-year-old Brandon Gardas around 8:30 p.m. An ‘armed confrontation’ ensued, and Gardas was shot. Gardas was loaded onto a helicopter and airlifted to a hospital nearby. The sheriff’s office did not have an update on his condition. Authorities say no law enforcement personnel were harmed in the operation.”
SAINT MICHAEL, MN
CBS Minnesota

Lyndon Wiggins sentenced to life in prison for murder of realtor

MINNEAPOLIS -- Lyndon Wiggins was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of release for his involvement in the kidnapping and killing of realtor Monique Baugh, the Hennepin County Attorney's Office announced Wednesday.Wiggins was found guilty of aiding and abetting premeditated first-degree murder early June. He was also found guilty of aiding and abetting attempted kidnapping and first-degree murder while committing kidnapping.Life in prison is the mandatory sentence for aiding and abetting premeditated first-degree murder under Minnesota law.Other defendants convicted for their involvement in the crime are Elsa Segura, Cedric Berry and Berry Davis. All were sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of release.Another co-defendant, Shante Davis, has yet to go to trial, but will in October. She faces charges of aiding an offender as an accomplice after the fact for her involvement in the murder.
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

The debate over traffic stops for minor offenses remains unsettled

MINNEAPOLIS -- There's no such thing as a "routine" traffic stop, even if a driver is pulled over for the lowest level of violation.A violation of expired tabs in Hopkins this month ended up leading to murder charges.Officers determined the driver, Leontawan Holt, had an arrest warrant out for a parole violation. Holt's now been charged with murder in a Minneapolis shooting from April."When it comes to the reasons why we conduct certain traffic stops, it is all about educating the public, creating that traffic safety and at times, there will be situations where officers arrest individuals for greater and higher-level...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Suspect in attempted kidnapping at Brooklyn Park McDonald's turns self in

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- A suspect who allegedly tried to kidnap a child at a Twin Cities fast food restaurant has turned himself in, police said.The incident occurred at a Brooklyn Park McDonald's Tuesday afternoon. The man allegedly grabbed a child, who screamed. The suspect then took a cellphone from the child and left the scene on a bicycle.Police put out a call for help finding the suspect. On Wednesday, police said he turned himself in "due to pressure from concerned citizens."
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Ongoing Armed Standoff in Central Minnesota

St. Michael, MN (KROC-AM News) - An ongoing armed standoff in central Minnesota was approaching 36 hours at noon Wednesday. The Wright County Sheriff’s Office says officers were called to a residence in St. Michael early Tuesday on a report of a man and woman arguing while the man was holding a rifle.
SAINT MICHAEL, MN

