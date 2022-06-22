ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bluff City, TN

Rachael Marie Huff Jenkins

Johnson City Press
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBLUFF CITY - Rachael Marie Huff Jenkins, of Bluff City, went to be with her Lord and Saviour on June 20, 2022 after a lengthy illness. She was 83 years old. Rachael was truly a very special person. She was giving and loving, and you were blessed to have met...

www.johnsoncitypress.com

Johnson City Press

Kristi Lea Stout Champion

ELIZABETHTON - Kristi Lea Stout Champion, 49, Elizabethton, passed away Wednesday, June 22, 2022 in the Sycamore Shoals Hospital. She was born June 5, 1973 in Elizabethton. Kristie was a graduate of Elizabethton High School and East Tennessee State University. She had a Masters Degree in Clinical Psychology. She was a member of Big Spring Church of Christ. She was preceded in death by her Maternal Grandparents: Duke & Margaret Little Arney and her Paternal Grandparents: James M. & Maxine Campbell Stout, also an aunt, Sherry Simerly a cousin Kevin Arney and a uncle Sam Humphrey.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Johnson City Press

Mr. Joseph W. “Joe” Chase, Jr.

JONESBOROUGH - Mr. Joseph W. “Joe” Chase, Jr., age 91, Jonesborough, passed away Thursday, June 23, 2022, at Agape Rehab & Nursing Center. Mr. Chase was born December 6, 1930, in Washington County and the son of the late Joseph W. Chase, Sr. & Mary Diehl Chase. He was also preceded in death by a son, Timmy Chase and three brothers, Ray, Clarence, and Hugh, and a sister, Helen.
JONESBOROUGH, TN
Johnson City Press

Johnnie Bill Gregg

GREGG HOLLOW - Johnnie Bill Gregg, 70, of Gregg Hollow, passed away unexpectedly on June 22, 2022 at his residence. He was a loving, kind man who had many friends, especially the staff at the Gray Pharmacy. Johnnie is preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence Gregg, Sr. and Jessie...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
Johnson City Press

Hugh A. Coffman

KINGSPORT - Hugh A. Coffman, 83, of Kingsport went to be with the Lord on June 17, 2022 after an extended illness. Graveside funeral services will take place at 11:00 A.M. at East Tennessee Cemetery on Saturday, June 25, 2022 with Evangelist Charles “Toonie” Cash officiating along with Andrew Coffman worshiping in song. Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Drew Coffman, Steve Coffman, Mike Fields, Darrell Coffman, and Edward Coffman.
KINGSPORT, TN
Bluff City, TN
Tennessee Obituaries
Johnson City Press

Mr. Felix Early

TELFORD - Mr. Felix Early, age 81, Telford, passed away Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at Johnson City Medical Center. Mr. Early was born in Mitchell County, NC and the son of the late Bertha Cooper Early. He was a United States Army Veteran. Mr. Early was of the Baptist faith.
TELFORD, TN
Johnson City Press

Mr. Kay Brewer

JOHNSON CITY - Mr. Kay Brewer, age 83, of Johnson City, Tennessee passed away Wednesday, June 22, 2022 due to Lymphoma and Melanoma. A native of Carter County, Kay was born September 9, 1938 a son of the late Paul and Lorena Presnell Brewer. In addition to his parents, Kay was also preceded in death by a brother, Doyle Brewer.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Randy Cooper

JOHNSON CITY - Randy William Cooper, age 69, of Johnson City, TN went home to be with the Lord Monday, June 20, 2022 at Johnson City Medical Center. He was the son of the late Virgil Cooper and Marynell Cambell. Randy was self-employed most of his life. He was funny, honest and the type of person you could not help but like. He loved his family more than anything. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing softball and basketball. Randy was of the Baptist faith.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Billy G. Shelton

JOHNSON CITY - Billy G. Shelton, 76, of Johnson City, TN, passed away Saturday, June 18, 2022, at Agape Rehabilitation & Nursing. Billy G. Shelton, 76, of Johnson City, TN, passed away Saturday, June 18, 2022, at Agape Rehabilitation & Nursing Center. For more information, contact Morris-Baker Funeral Home &...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
#Funeral Home
Johnson City Press

Isabelle Crowder Jones

Isabelle Crowder Jones, 95, passed away peacefully in her sleep following a brief illness at Johnson City Medical Center, Monday evening, June 20, 2022. Mrs. Jones was born on August 9, 1926, in Rosehill, VA to the late Reverend Issac Garfield Crowder and Maude Withrow Crowder. Mrs. Jones was a graduate of Unicoi Co. High School after which she furthered her education attending Tennessee Wesleyan College in Athens, TN where she graduated in 1946 with an Associate of Arts Degree. During her time at Tennessee Wesleyan, her activities included the Christian Service Club, Y.M. -Y.W., Wesleyan Fellowship, member of the NOCATULA staff (yearbook) and member of ETA Upsilon Gamma Sorority. She was on the Tumbling team and played basketball in 1945 and captain of the team in 1946. She was voted Best Female Athlete in 1946. After graduating, she moved back to the Johnson City area. She worked for several years as a teller at First Federal Savings and Loan before becoming a staff assistant for the Sherrod Library at East Tennessee State University from where she retired. She married Jack Arnold Jones who was the love of her life in 1955. They lived in Johnson City, TN before returning to Unicoi in 1991to enjoy retirement on the golf course at Buffalo Valley.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Michael Stephen “Steve” Peters, Sr.

Michael Stephen “Steve” Peters, Sr. passed away at the Johnson City Medical Center on June 19 after a brief illness. He was born in Hampton, TN on July 11, 1941. He grew up in TN and Mishawaka, IN. He served as a morse code operator in the US Air Force from 1959 – 1965 and was stationed in Japan and Alaska.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Keep Kingsport Beautiful winners for June named

Keep Kingsport Beautiful presented the June Beautification Awards at the Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting Tuesday night. Residential winners were Mike and Linda Patrick, 1608 Maple Ridge Court; Brian and Jamie Givens, 3141 London Road; Carol Woodard, 1309 Pine Street; Tony and Renee Messina, 1105 Devonshire Court; Johnny and Kathy Compton, 2209 Sherwood Road; David and Doris Lawson, 2617 Rivermont Circle; and Steve Fry and Melissa Smith, 4809 Preston Park Drive.
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

Church happenings

“Summer Worship Nights” is a free concert series that will be occurring on the 100 block of Broad Street in Kingsport. Local Christian music artists and praise and worship teams from local churches are joining together to provide free music on Sundays at 7 p.m. through July 10. For more information visit the Summer Worship Nights event page on Facebook or visit www.lamplighttheatre.com.
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

Today In Johnson City History: June 23

June 23, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, the Herald and Tribune reported bits and pieces of news from around the area. Several advertisements were also scattered amongst the news items. “W.S. Hickey’s babe is improving.”. “T.A. Cox, Esq., of Johnson City, was in town last...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Rainbow Festival to be held in Johnson City on Saturday

The first of what organizers hope will be an annual regional event marking Pride Month and highlighting LGBTQ+ issues will be held Saturday in Johnson City. WHO: The Pride Community Center of the Tri-Cities is hosting the Inaugural Pride Rainbow Festival. The center is located in the King Centre, 300 E. Main St., Johnson City.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Cookout coming to Jonesborough

Cookout, the popular fast-food chain, is opening a restaurant in Jonesborough. Jonesborough Mayor Chuck Vest said he expects the restaurant will open either later this year or early next year. The site is located off North Lincoln Avenue and East Jackson Boulevard at 150 N. Lincoln, near the Jonesborough Pizza Parlor and the Old Towne Pancake House. Crews have been at the site in recent days demolishing a bank that used to stand on the property to make way for the Cookout.
JONESBOROUGH, TN
Johnson City Press

Doughboys avoid no-hitter, but lose, 17-0

BURLINGTON, N.C. — It wasn’t a good day at the ballpark for the Doughboys. Johnson City didn’t get a hit through eight innings and wound up on the wrong side of a 17-0 decision against Burlington in Appalachian League baseball Thursday night. The Doughboys fell to 7-13...
BURLINGTON, NC
Johnson City Press

Defending champ Cohen has low expectations, high hopes at ETA

ELIZABETHTON — Ask Nick Cohen about his chances to repeat as champion at the William B. Greene East Tennessee Amateur golf tournament this weekend and he just laughs. “My game’s not in a good place,” Cohen says. “I’ve been working too much and just bought a house. Golf has kind of been on a back burner.”
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Johnson City Press

Let Freedom Ring: Liberty Celebration returns June 24-25

KINGSPORT — Liberty Celebration: A Patriotic Musical Extravaganza will return June 24-25, with three performances scheduled at Higher Ground Baptist Church. The theme for 2022 is “Let Freedom Ring.” It was selected to recognize the enduring strength of our nation, which comes together to celebrate the privileges and values that democracy has provided for over 246 years.
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

O'Sullivan and Jordan to headline Saturday MMA card

Dylan O’Sullivan is undefeated through four contests, but the Johnson City fighter takes a major step up when he faces the more experienced Clarence Jordan in the main event of Saturday’s Showcase MMA 26 card at Kingsport’s MeadowView Convention Center. The fight will be for the Showcase...
JOHNSON CITY, TN

