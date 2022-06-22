ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Where is Joe Paterno statue now? A Pennsylvania lawmaker seeks the answer

By Lauren Rude
WTAJ
WTAJ
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HEaeT_0gIUsekL00

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Republican Pennsylvania lawmaker has introduced an amendment to a state Senate bill that would require Penn State University to provide information about the Joe Paterno statue.

The sponsor of the amendment, State Representative Aaron Bernstine (Butler/Beaver/Lawrence), has attached it to Senate Bill 1283, which is an act providing funding for state-related universities for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2022 and ending June 30, 2023.

The statue was put in place in State College to honor the former head football coach’s four decades at the university. Then in July 2012, the university removed the statue from its location outside of Beaver Stadium because it had become a “source of division and obstacle to healing” after the Jerry Sandusky child abuse scandal.

According to Rep. Bernstine, the statue has since been moved to an unnamed secure location.

What to know about toxic, invasive poison hemlock

“The statue symbolized Coach Paterno’s many outstanding contributions to Penn State on and off the gridiron,” said Bernstine. “His legacy should remain alive for people to view and reflect. Removing the statue does not serve the victims of Sandusky’s horrible crimes. The university is sending a mixed message by treating Paterno as a hero at the campus library where a plaque is displayed due to the millions of dollars he donated, but a villain at the stadium where he coached the Nittany Lions to two national collegiate championships and five undefeated seasons.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

The amendment would require the university to submit a report of the statue’s location and method of storage/protection to the House and Senate Education committees. This report would be required for the university to receive funding from Senate Bill 1283.

According to Rep. Bernstine, a letter has been sent to Penn State President Neeli Bendapudi asking for the information.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTAJ

Pennsylvania Governor candidates react to Roe v. Wade overturning

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ)– For almost 50 years abortion was protected under constitutional rights, but on Friday The Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, giving states the authority to limit or ban the procedure. The two candidates running for Governor of Pennsylvania, Attorney General Josh Shapiro (D) and State Senator Doug Mastriano (R), released statements after […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Gov. Wolf: Abortion services ‘unharmed’ in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Governor Tom Wolf released a statement after Roe v. Wade was overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court after nearly 50 years, saying abortion services are “available and unharmed” in the commonwealth. You can read the full release from Wolf below. First and most importantly, it is critical that everyone understands that […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Pennsylvania Roe v Wade: Lawmakers react to Supreme Court decision

(WHTM) — The Supreme Court has struck down Roe v. Wade, eliminating the nearly 50-year-old constitutional right to abortion and handing states authority to drastically limit or ban the procedure. Some Pennysylvania Lawmakers and organizations have released statements or tweets regarding Roe v. Wade being overturned Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf released a statement, saying women […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Penn State Club leads march following SCOTUS abortion ruling

STATE COLLEGE, Pa (WTAJ) — Following the Supreme Court’s abortion ruling, Students Against Sexist Violence — Penn State (SASV) will be marching in protest Friday evening. In an Instagram post, SASV announced at 7 p.m. a march will take place in support of abortion rights. Participants are to meet at the Allen Street Gate. Below […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State College, PA
Sports
State
Pennsylvania State
State College, PA
Government
City
Harrisburg, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
State College, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
WTAJ

Pennsylvania lawmakers advance bill for earlier presidential primary

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A bill that would move Pennsylvania’s presidential primaries up the political calendar advanced forward through a divided House State Government Committee on Wednesday. Senate Bill 428 would move Pennsylvania’s presidential primary election day to the third Tuesday of March. The vote was 16-8, with two Democrats joining all Republicans in favor. Supporters say […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

WTAJ’s Maria Cade on her Miss Pennsylvania Journey

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — WTAJ State College Journalist, Maria Cade, participated in the opportunity of a lifetime as she competed in the 2022 Miss Pennsylvania competition. The 22-year-old who currently holds the title of Miss Central Pennsylvania was named first runner-up in the 2022 Miss Pennsylvania competition and was awarded over $7,500 in scholarships. “I […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Paterno
Person
Aaron Bernstine
Person
Jerry Sandusky
WTAJ

Reflecting on 50 years of Title IX at Penn State

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A college scholarship can change someone’s life. “My family had financial difficulties because my father had brain aneurysm when we were kids,” said Mag Strittmatter. In 1972, President Richard Nixon signed Title IX into law, which banned schools from using sex discrimination, which opened doors to not only classrooms, but also […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Penn State community celebrates 50 years of Title IX

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State Intercollegiate Athletics and the Gender Equity Center hosted a Roar & Rally walk on Thursday to celebrate the golden anniversary of the Title IX education amendment being signed into law. President Richard Nixon signed Title IX into law on June 23, 1972, prohibiting discrimination based on gender. “Title IX has […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

July 4th safety tips from Pennsylvania fire commissioner

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — In 2020, fireworks were involved in an estimated 15,600 injuries that were treated in hospital emergency departments across the nation. Two years later, Acting State Fire Commissioner Charles McGarvey urges Pennsylvania residents to take protective measures during the upcoming holiday weekend. “Our message today is clear, fireworks are not toys,” said […]
HARRISBURG, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Bill#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Republican#The Nittany Lions
WTAJ

Program helps reduce pollution in Chesapeake Bay

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WTAJ) — The amount of pollution in the Chesapeake Bay has decreased since a previous assessment. The Chesapeake Bay Program announced that nitrogen, phosphorus and sediment levels are down significantly across the seven watershed jurisdiction areas. Nitrogen and phosphorus levels decreased by 14-percent each and overall sediment levels fell four-percent which meets the […]
WASHINGTON, DC
WTAJ

PA Senate race: Fetterman’s lead shrinks in latest AARP poll

(WHTM/TheHill) — Democratic Pennsylvania candidate John Fetterman leads his Republican counterpart Mehmet Oz in the race for the soon-to-be-open United States Senate seat by six points in a recently published AARP Poll. With six percent of likely voters still undecided, Pennsylvania Lieutenant Governor Fetterman received 50% of support and Oz received 44%. The six-point lead […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Pennsylvania gets another star turn in Jan. 6 committee’s hearing

Pennsylvania’s political swing state status earned it another star turn in the House Select Committee on the Jan. 6th attacks public hearings Tuesday, as the committee aired testimony on Trump campaign pressure tactics aimed at convincing state-level officials, including Pennsylvania Speaker of the House Bryan Cutler, to take steps to block President-elect Joe Biden’s win.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
WTAJ

Wawa to double its store count in central PA

(WHTM) — The battle of Sheetz versus Wawa in the Midstate continues and it is not going anywhere anytime soon as Wawa announces plans of doubling its store count in Central Pennsylvania over the next three to five years. According to the store’s press release, the plan is to expand its footprint along the Susquehanna […]
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
US News and World Report

The 25 Healthiest Communities in Pennsylvania

Nine Pennsylvania counties placed in the top 500 of the 2022 Healthiest Communities rankings, with two landing among the top 100 communities overall. The fifth annual rankings project from U.S. News assessed nearly 3,000 counties and county equivalents across the country using dozens of metrics, exploring the critical role location plays in the well-being of hundreds of millions of Americans. Metrics such as obesity prevalence, violent crime rate, doctor availability and number of extreme heat days each year are grouped into 10 categories ranging from education and housing to population health, the environment and infrastructure. Communities are scored on a 100-point scale tied to how they perform relative to one another, and receive a ranking based on their performance as well.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Miss Pennsylvania, Miss Pennsylvania Outstanding Teen 2022 crowned

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The Miss Pennsylvania Scholarship Foundation (MPSF) announced and crowned the new Miss Pennsylvania 2022 on Saturday, June 18, and Miss Pennsylvania’s Outstanding Teen 2022 on Thursday, June 16. Alysa Bainbridge, Miss Greater Reading, was officially crowned as Miss Pennsylvania 2022. She was also awarded a $12,000 scholarship which was sponsored by […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27 News

Counties in Pennsylvania with the most pre-war homes

(STACKER) — Pre-war homes—those built before 1939—are architectural gems. They are sturdy, charming, and often what people are referring to when they look at the prevalent colorless, linear designs of today and lament “they just don’t make them like they used to.” In some ways, that’s a good thing. Pre-war homes often contained materials we […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

WTAJ

23K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://WeAreCentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy