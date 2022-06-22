ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man shot twice in Mountain View, San Diego police say

By Jermaine Ong
ABC 10 News KGTV
 2 days ago
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Police are investigating a shooting in San Diego’s Mountain View area that sent one man to the hospital late Tuesday night.

At around 10:15 p.m., San Diego Police officers were called to the 200 block of Southlook Avenue, near Imperial Avenue, in response to reports of shots fired.

Officers arrived to find a man with two gunshot wounds to his upper torso. The victim, who was conscious and breathing, was rushed to UC San Diego Medical Center for treatment.

The victim’s condition was unknown as of early Wednesday morning.

At this point, police do not have a description of the suspected shooter or a motive in the incident.

