Grundy Center, IA

House Fire Reported Near Grundy Center

1230kfjb.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFire departments from several communities were called to an early morning house fire Wednesday just outside of Grundy...

www.1230kfjb.com

1230kfjb.com

Two People Involved in a Two Vehicle Collision This Week in Tama County

Two people suffered possible injuries this week when the vehicles they were traveling in collided at a rural intersection near Chelsea in Tama County. Authorities say Ashton Hicks of Montezuma as driving north on Tama County Road V18 when she collided with a vehicle operated by Amy Demeulenaere of Chelsea, which was traveling eastbound on County Road R66.
TAMA COUNTY, IA
Grundy Center, IA
Reinbeck, IA
Grundy Center, IA
Holland, IA
tamatoledonews.com

Two Injured in crash on HWY E66

According to an accident report from the Iowa State Patrol, Amy Demeulenaere of Chelsea was traveling east on County Highway E66, and Ashton Hicks of Montezuma was traveling north on County Highway V18. Hicks, who failed to stop and yield the right of way to Demeulenaere, ran into the passenger...
CHELSEA, IA
KIMT

Charles City men charged with antique vehicle theft

NORTHWOOD, Iowa – Two men have been arrested for stealing an antique automobile in Worth County. Danny Michael Dickhoff, 52 of Charles City, and Jeremy Thomas Scott, 44 of Charles City, are both charged with second-degree theft. They’re accused of stealing a 1947 International Panel Wagon on Thursday.
CHARLES CITY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Marshalltown Man Sentenced to Prison for Stealing ATM Machine from Wild Rose in Jefferson

A Marshalltown man was recently sentenced to prison for his involvement in stealing an ATM machine from Wild Rose Casino in Jefferson. According to court documents, 52-year-old Richard Harris pled guilty to a Class C Felony for first degree theft. As per the plea agreement, Harris was sentenced to ten years in prison and given credit for time already served.
JEFFERSON, IA
WHO 13

Plane makes emergency landing in Jasper County field

JASPER COUNTY, Iowa — An Illinois pilot came up about 40 miles short in his fuel calculations on Tuesday, forcing him to make an emergency landing in an Iowa bean field. The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office says it happened around 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday north of Sully. A pilot and a passenger reported that they’d […]
JASPER COUNTY, IA
1230kfjb.com

Marshalltown Man Pleads Guilty to Theft Charge in Hardin County

A Marshalltown man accused of stealing a pickup truck from a residential driveway in Iowa Falls on Easter Sunday has pleaded guilty to a felony theft charge in connection with the case. Thirty-two-year-old Brandon Hoffman entered a guilty plea to Second-Degree Theft on June 14th in Hardin County District Court.
HARDIN COUNTY, IA
kwayradio.com

Contractor Arrested for Church Copper Theft

A Waterloo contractor has been arrested for allegedly stealing copper from a historic church, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 35 year old Anthony Tucker was hired to renovate a back entrance to Mount Moriah Missionary Baptist Church. Instead he is accused of stripping copper molding and fixtures from the 111 year old church. This included the copper ring encircling the base of the church’s iconic octagonal dome. Two copper panels were also taken from inside the church and copper pipes were cut from the boiler room. Tucker was found to have turned in 608 pounds of copper to Alter Metal Recycling in May. He was paid just over $2,000 for the haul. The church renovation is currently at a standstill as construction permits were never taken out and the copper elements cannot be replaced. The church, which was built in 1911, is on the National Register of Historic Places, although in 2017 it was named one of the most endangered buildings by Preservation Iowa.
WATERLOO, IA
kwayradio.com

Arrest After 3,000 Hogs Starve

A Randalia man has been arrested after more than 3,000 hogs starved to death, according to KWWL. 41 year old Derek Smith turned himself in on June 9th. He was working for Valley Pork LLC when he failed to feed the hogs. In total 3,000 hogs were found dead while another 200 had to be killed due to the condition they were found in. Smith was charged with Livestock Neglect. He faces a fine of up to $2,560 and up to one year in jail if he is found guilty.
RANDALIA, IA
1230kfjb.com

Marshalltown Police Department Considering the Use of Mobile Cameras to Better Control Vehicle Speed Issues Within the Community

The Marshalltown Police Department is currently studying the feasibility of installing new mobile cameras to better control vehicle speed issues within the community. According to Marshalltown Police Chief Mike Tupper, the future use of mobile speed camera technology within the City of Marshalltown, in essence, lies in the hands of the Marshalltown City Council.
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
KIMT

Man sentenced for vandalizing North iowa Fairgrounds

MASON CITY, Iowa – Trashing the North Iowa Fairgrounds results in probation. Justin Lee Holt, 45 of Mason City, was sentenced Wednesday to five years of supervised probation and ordered to pay $2,035 in damages. Holt pleaded guilty to third-degree burglary, second-degree criminal mischief, operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent, and third-degree criminal mischief.
MASON CITY, IA
KIMT

NE Iowa man charged with letting over 3,000 hogs starve to death

RANDALIA, Iowa (KWWL) - A Fayette County man is accused of letting over 3,000 hogs die on his property earlier this month because he did not feed them. Forty-one-year-old Derek Smith turned himself in to Fayette County deputies on June 9th, after he was investigated for livestock neglect charges. A criminal complaint says Smith was found to be neglecting 3,200 feeder hogs on June 2.
FAYETTE COUNTY, IA
superhits1027.com

Fort Dodge man sentenced to ten years on Mason City meth dealing charge

MASON CITY — It’s ten years in prison for a Fort Dodge man convicted of selling methamphetamine in Mason City. 28-year-old Jacob Mills was arrested in the early morning hours of March 12th in the area of 8th and South President where law enforcement says he was found with about nine grams of meth. Mills was originally charged with the Class B-level controlled substance violation of conspiring with the intent to manufacture and deliver false meth over five grams and under five kilograms, as well as failure to affix a drug tax stamp, a Class D felony.
MASON CITY, IA

