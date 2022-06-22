ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
St. Louis area bus driver jobs pay $25 an hour

Cover picture for the articleMissouri Central School Bus Company has immediate openings for school bus...

St. Louis man killed in motorcycle crash on I-70 in Boone County

A St. Louis man was killed in a motorcycle accident on I-70 westbound in Boone County, Missouri at around 8:45 a.m. Saturday. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a pickup truck was traveling westbound on I-70 and slowed down for traffic ahead. The motorcycle hit the back of the truck, went off the left side of the road and overturned, ejecting the driver.
Trash problems piling up for St. Louis City

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- St. Louis City confirmed Friday that trash collection is going to seven days a week. Residents have been frustrated as their trash is piling up in alleyways recently. St. Louis City is short trash truck drivers and mechanics. The city also says people are stealing the...
Scammer posing as officer stole $1K from St. Louis ice cream shop, owner says

ST. LOUIS — A popular ice cream shop in south St. Louis said it was recently scammed out of hundreds of dollars. The suspect targeted Clementine’s Creamery in Lafayette Square and reportedly posed as a police officer, claiming to conduct a counterfeit money investigation. The scammer was able to take advantage of a clerk and […]
Man shot in North City Saturday morning

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was shot in the Mark Twain neighborhood of North City Saturday morning, police tell News 4. The shooting happened in the 5300 block of Euclid just before 11:30 a.m. The victim was not conscious or breathing when officers arrived on the scene. Homicide...
