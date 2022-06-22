St. Louis area bus driver jobs pay $25 an hour

With the advent of Big Data, it’s now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. American dining brands have a long and storied history, and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.
A St. Louis man was killed in a motorcycle accident on I-70 westbound in Boone County, Missouri at around 8:45 a.m. Saturday. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a pickup truck was traveling westbound on I-70 and slowed down for traffic ahead. The motorcycle hit the back of the truck, went off the left side of the road and overturned, ejecting the driver.
ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Police said a man stabbed a 57-year-old woman multiple times after asking her for a cigarette Thursday evening in north St. Louis. The incident happened around 6:00 p.m. in the 5000 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Drive, near Sherman Park. When the woman told the man that she didn’t have a cigarette, a struggle ensued between them.
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- St. Louis City confirmed Friday that trash collection is going to seven days a week. Residents have been frustrated as their trash is piling up in alleyways recently. St. Louis City is short trash truck drivers and mechanics. The city also says people are stealing the...
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A corrections officer at the St. Louis City Justice Center was injured after two inmates assaulted him, police said. One of the inmates had a homemade sharp object and cut the 36-year-old officer, police said. The inmates are 32 and 40 years old. Police did not release their names.
ST. LOUIS — "We like this community," said Hany Said. For 30 years, Said's family has owned 17 Crown Food Marts in Missouri and Illinois. Ten of their businesses are in the city of St. Louis. "Business is great. We have nothing to complain about it. We make sure...
ST. LOUIS — A popular ice cream shop in south St. Louis said it was recently scammed out of hundreds of dollars. The suspect targeted Clementine’s Creamery in Lafayette Square and reportedly posed as a police officer, claiming to conduct a counterfeit money investigation. The scammer was able to take advantage of a clerk and […]
Scattered thunderstorms are likely early Saturday evening for counties north of St. Louis, particularly those north of Interstate 70. Heavy rain, strong wind gusts and hail threats could mean severe storms for Missouri and Illinois.
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - St. Louis City officials confirmed with News 4 that two properties that neighbors call nuisance properties are facing action from the city. A residence in the 5000 block of South Grand Boulevard near Walsh Street is under police investigation and a cease-and-desist order, according to Ward 13 Alderwoman Anne Schweitzer.
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was shot in the Mark Twain neighborhood of North City Saturday morning, police tell News 4. The shooting happened in the 5300 block of Euclid just before 11:30 a.m. The victim was not conscious or breathing when officers arrived on the scene. Homicide...
Comments / 0