Johnson City, TN

Michael Stephen “Steve” Peters, Sr.

Johnson City Press
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMichael Stephen “Steve” Peters, Sr. passed away at the Johnson City Medical Center on June 19 after a brief illness. He was born in Hampton, TN on July 11, 1941. He grew up in TN and Mishawaka, IN. He served as a morse code operator in the US Air Force from...

www.johnsoncitypress.com

Johnson City Press

Mr. Felix Early

TELFORD - Mr. Felix Early, age 81, Telford, passed away Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at Johnson City Medical Center. Mr. Early was born in Mitchell County, NC and the son of the late Bertha Cooper Early. He was a United States Army Veteran. Mr. Early was of the Baptist faith.
TELFORD, TN
Johnson City Press

Gilbert “Gib” Ellis Holtsinger

MORRISTOWN - Gilbert “Gib” Ellis Holtsinger, 90, of Morristown formerly of Limestone, passed away at his home on Wednesday, June 22, 2022. He was a faithful member of Montvue Baptist Church in Morristown until his health prevented him from attending. He was a US Army Veteran of the Korean War (1953-1955). Gilbert was a loving husband of 70 years and an avid gardener who loved sharing his crop with his family, friends, and neighbors. He worked in the furniture industry most of his life doing quality control and was a master of upholstery for many people in the community.
MORRISTOWN, TN
Johnson City Press

Keep Kingsport Beautiful winners for June named

Keep Kingsport Beautiful presented the June Beautification Awards at the Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting Tuesday night. Residential winners were Mike and Linda Patrick, 1608 Maple Ridge Court; Brian and Jamie Givens, 3141 London Road; Carol Woodard, 1309 Pine Street; Tony and Renee Messina, 1105 Devonshire Court; Johnny and Kathy Compton, 2209 Sherwood Road; David and Doris Lawson, 2617 Rivermont Circle; and Steve Fry and Melissa Smith, 4809 Preston Park Drive.
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

Billy G. Shelton

JOHNSON CITY - Billy G. Shelton, 76, of Johnson City, TN, passed away Saturday, June 18, 2022, at Agape Rehabilitation & Nursing. Billy G. Shelton, 76, of Johnson City, TN, passed away Saturday, June 18, 2022, at Agape Rehabilitation & Nursing Center. For more information, contact Morris-Baker Funeral Home &...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Mr. Joseph W. “Joe” Chase, Jr.

JONESBOROUGH - Mr. Joseph W. “Joe” Chase, Jr., age 91, Jonesborough, passed away Thursday, June 23, 2022, at Agape Rehab & Nursing Center. Mr. Chase was born December 6, 1930, in Washington County and the son of the late Joseph W. Chase, Sr. & Mary Diehl Chase. He was also preceded in death by a son, Timmy Chase and three brothers, Ray, Clarence, and Hugh, and a sister, Helen.
JONESBOROUGH, TN
Johnson City Press

Kristi Lea Stout Champion

ELIZABETHTON - Kristi Lea Stout Champion, 49, Elizabethton, passed away Wednesday, June 22, 2022 in the Sycamore Shoals Hospital. She was born June 5, 1973 in Elizabethton. Kristie was a graduate of Elizabethton High School and East Tennessee State University. She had a Masters Degree in Clinical Psychology. She was a member of Big Spring Church of Christ. She was preceded in death by her Maternal Grandparents: Duke & Margaret Little Arney and her Paternal Grandparents: James M. & Maxine Campbell Stout, also an aunt, Sherry Simerly a cousin Kevin Arney and a uncle Sam Humphrey.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Johnson City Press

Today In Johnson City History: June 24

June 24, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Comet published an article that originally appeared in the Chicago Record. Readers read that “The exposition which the people of Tennessee have created to commemorate the centennial anniversary of the state should be a source of national as well as local pride. Those who have been familiar with all the great fairs which have been held in this country place none but the World’s Columbian Exposition of 1893 ahead of the one now open in Nashville. The Philadelphia centennial and the expositions of New Orleans, Atlanta and San Francisco all stand second to this. The fact that President McKinley recognized the importance of the event, and journeyed from Washington with his cabinet and personal party to spend Friday and Saturday of last week in Nashville, indicates the national character of the fair. Buildings created by many of the states of the union and the splendid exhibits from all parts of the country are supplemented by surprisingly pretentious displays from foreign countries.”
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Terry Ralph Shipley

GRAY - Terry Ralph Shipley, 73, of Gray passed away Saturday, June 11, 2022 at The Cranberry House in Newland, NC with his family by his side. He was a native of Washington County and was a son of the late Cecil and Mary Cross Shipley. Ralph helped everyone and was a hardworking man. He loved going to Church, singing in the choir and watching westerns. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by five brothers, Larry Raphael (twin brother), Cecil Lee (Doc), William (Dub), James and George Shipley; two sisters, Pauline Shipley Ward and Marie Lowe.
GRAY, TN
Johnson City Press

Watch now: Betty Iverson remembered

KINGSPORT — Betty Iverson will be remembered in Kingsport as a founder and former director of Girls Inc. and longtime service to the First Baptist Church of Kingsport, among a multitude of her activities in Kingsport. Iverson died Sunday at Preston Place after declining health. She was 87 and...
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

Johnson City Masonic Lodge hosting 5th annual steak cook off Saturday

The Johnson City Masonic Lodge is hosting their fifth annual steak cook off on Saturday. Mark Whittamore, the event's promoter, said this year’s competition will bring over in 40 cooks from across the country to see who can cook the best ribeye steak. The competition is held in conjunction...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Church happenings

“Summer Worship Nights” is a free concert series that will be occurring on the 100 block of Broad Street in Kingsport. Local Christian music artists and praise and worship teams from local churches are joining together to provide free music on Sundays at 7 p.m. through July 10. For more information visit the Summer Worship Nights event page on Facebook or visit www.lamplighttheatre.com.
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

Defending champ Cohen has low expectations, high hopes at ETA

ELIZABETHTON — Ask Nick Cohen about his chances to repeat as champion at the William B. Greene East Tennessee Amateur golf tournament this weekend and he just laughs. “My game’s not in a good place,” Cohen says. “I’ve been working too much and just bought a house. Golf has kind of been on a back burner.”
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Johnson City Press

Isabelle Crowder Jones

Isabelle Crowder Jones, 95, passed away peacefully in her sleep following a brief illness at Johnson City Medical Center, Monday evening, June 20, 2022. Mrs. Jones was born on August 9, 1926, in Rosehill, VA to the late Reverend Issac Garfield Crowder and Maude Withrow Crowder. Mrs. Jones was a graduate of Unicoi Co. High School after which she furthered her education attending Tennessee Wesleyan College in Athens, TN where she graduated in 1946 with an Associate of Arts Degree. During her time at Tennessee Wesleyan, her activities included the Christian Service Club, Y.M. -Y.W., Wesleyan Fellowship, member of the NOCATULA staff (yearbook) and member of ETA Upsilon Gamma Sorority. She was on the Tumbling team and played basketball in 1945 and captain of the team in 1946. She was voted Best Female Athlete in 1946. After graduating, she moved back to the Johnson City area. She worked for several years as a teller at First Federal Savings and Loan before becoming a staff assistant for the Sherrod Library at East Tennessee State University from where she retired. She married Jack Arnold Jones who was the love of her life in 1955. They lived in Johnson City, TN before returning to Unicoi in 1991to enjoy retirement on the golf course at Buffalo Valley.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Rachael Marie Huff Jenkins

BLUFF CITY - Rachael Marie Huff Jenkins, of Bluff City, went to be with her Lord and Saviour on June 20, 2022 after a lengthy illness. She was 83 years old. Rachael was truly a very special person. She was giving and loving, and you were blessed to have met her.
BLUFF CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Rainbow Festival to be held in Johnson City on Saturday

The first of what organizers hope will be an annual regional event marking Pride Month and highlighting LGBTQ+ issues will be held Saturday in Johnson City. WHO: The Pride Community Center of the Tri-Cities is hosting the Inaugural Pride Rainbow Festival. The center is located in the King Centre, 300 E. Main St., Johnson City.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

My First Job: Keith Bruner

Bag boy/shelf stocker @ Super Dollar in Rogersville. Through the Co-op program @ Rogersville High School my senior year. Through my senior year until I went to the United States Marine Corps. How much were you paid?. 2.65 an hour. Tell us a bit about the job. Would bag groceries...
ROGERSVILLE, TN
Johnson City Press

Hugh A. Coffman

KINGSPORT - Hugh A. Coffman, 83, of Kingsport went to be with the Lord on June 17, 2022 after an extended illness. Graveside funeral services will take place at 11:00 A.M. at East Tennessee Cemetery on Saturday, June 25, 2022 with Evangelist Charles “Toonie” Cash officiating along with Andrew Coffman worshiping in song. Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Drew Coffman, Steve Coffman, Mike Fields, Darrell Coffman, and Edward Coffman.
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

Cookout coming to Jonesborough

Cookout, the popular fast-food chain, is opening a restaurant in Jonesborough. Jonesborough Mayor Chuck Vest said he expects the restaurant will open either later this year or early next year. The site is located off North Lincoln Avenue and East Jackson Boulevard at 150 N. Lincoln, near the Jonesborough Pizza Parlor and the Old Towne Pancake House. Crews have been at the site in recent days demolishing a bank that used to stand on the property to make way for the Cookout.
JONESBOROUGH, TN
Johnson City Press

TWRA releases the identity of man found in the Holston River

SURGOINSVILLE- Officials with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency have released the identity of the man who died in the Holston River on Wednesday evening. They identified the man as Dennis Wayne Jenkins, 51, of Ridgefields Road in Kingsport. He was found dead in the Holston River near the Christians Bend Boat Ramp after 5 p.m.
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

O'Sullivan and Jordan to headline Saturday MMA card

Dylan O’Sullivan is undefeated through four contests, but the Johnson City fighter takes a major step up when he faces the more experienced Clarence Jordan in the main event of Saturday’s Showcase MMA 26 card at Kingsport’s MeadowView Convention Center. The fight will be for the Showcase...
JOHNSON CITY, TN

