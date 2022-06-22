State Patrol doing aerial enforcement on WIS 172 and I-41, here’s when:

The State Patrol has released the names of those involved in a fatal rollover crash on State Highway 49 at County Highway I in Waushara County last Saturday evening. A Chevy Impala traveling north on State Highway 49 failed to negotiate a left-hand curve at County Highway I, went off the road and rolled over coming to rest in the tree line. A passenger in the vehicle, 39-year-old Ronal Ramirez of Appleton, was thrown from the car and suffered fatal injuries. The driver, 25-year-old Isaac Martinez of Combined Locks, and a passenger 31-year-old Jose Ramirez of Appleton, suffered non-life threatening injuries. Another passenger 32-year-old Hermin Reyes suffered life-threatening injuries. All three injured men were taken to ThedaCare Regional Medical Center in Neenah. The accident south of Fremont occurred about 8 pm Saturday night.

