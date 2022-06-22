ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brown County, WI

State Patrol doing aerial enforcement on WIS 172 and I-41, here’s when:

wearegreenbay.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WFRV) – Drivers may want to watch their speeds and behavior, as two main highways in Brown and Outagamie County will be monitored from the...

www.wearegreenbay.com

Comments / 2

wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: Crash on WIS 15 near Hortonville has been cleared

THURSDAY 6/23/2022 – 5:45 p.m. According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) the crash that occurred around 5:20 on WIS 15 near Hortonville has been cleared. The crash was estimated to take 2 hours to clear and took just over 20 minutes. No details about the crash were...
HORTONVILLE, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Statewide alert issued for man missing in western Wisconsin

TREMPEALEAU, Wis. — A statewide missing endangered person alert is being issued for a man who was last seen more than a week ago in western Wisconsin. The Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office says 28-year-old Derek Joseph Stawarz has not been seen since the morning of June 14 at Lassek Court in the Township of Seymour, near Eau Claire. Stawarz is from Ettrick, in Trempealeau County.
TREMPEALEAU COUNTY, WI
UPMATTERS

Trailer catches fire after crash in Wisconsin, traffic impacted

ARLINGTON, Wis. (WFRV) – A semi-tractor trailer started on fire after a crash on I-39/90/94 Thursday morning and Facebook users are giving their best guesses about what was in the trailer. According to a Wisconsin State Patrol Facebook post, lanes going south are impacted and the 511 website showed...
ARLINGTON, WI
101 WIXX

More Information Released In Teacher-Student Photo Case

MANITOWOC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A middle school teacher suspected of taking inappropriate photos of girls in his classroom was arrested after allegedly taking photos of teenage girls on a beach. A probable cause document from Manitowoc County and a criminal complaint from Sheboygan County give more details on the...
MANITOWOC, WI
hometownbroadcasting.com

6/23/22 Update On Waushara County Fatal Crash

The State Patrol has released the names of those involved in a fatal rollover crash on State Highway 49 at County Highway I in Waushara County last Saturday evening. A Chevy Impala traveling north on State Highway 49 failed to negotiate a left-hand curve at County Highway I, went off the road and rolled over coming to rest in the tree line. A passenger in the vehicle, 39-year-old Ronal Ramirez of Appleton, was thrown from the car and suffered fatal injuries. The driver, 25-year-old Isaac Martinez of Combined Locks, and a passenger 31-year-old Jose Ramirez of Appleton, suffered non-life threatening injuries. Another passenger 32-year-old Hermin Reyes suffered life-threatening injuries. All three injured men were taken to ThedaCare Regional Medical Center in Neenah. The accident south of Fremont occurred about 8 pm Saturday night.
WAUSHARA COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: North lanes open on I-43 after Sheboygan Co. crash

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) reports all lanes are back open on I-43 going north in Sheboygan County. WisDOT reports a crash happened at County V around 9:20 a.m. Wednesday morning and was cleared around 11:10 a.m., almost two hours later. Officials have not...
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

I-43 crash in Manitowoc County cleared, all lanes reopen

WHITELAW, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) has provided an update on the crash in Manitowoc County on I-43 at Mile Marker 158. According to WisDOT, the crash that happened around 6:10 p.m. is cleared and all lanes are now open to motorists. The crash took...
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
WIS
whby.com

Conviction in Appleton bar shooting incident

APPLETON, Wis–A Menasha man is found “guilty” in connection with an Appleton bar shooting. An Outagamie County jury returns the verdict against Kareem Wallace on two counts of Attempted First Degree Intentional Homicide and one count of Being a Felon in Possession of a Firearm. Wallace opened...
wearegreenbay.com

Brown County Sheriff’s ask for help locating missing bike from Allouez

VILLAGE OF ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WFRV) – The Brown County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a bike taken from a home in Allouez. According to authorities, on June 20 around 11:34 p.m., a resident had their vehicle and bike stolen. At this time, the vehicle has been located, but the bike has not. The bike is described as a small black 2020 Yeti SB100 mountain bike.
BROWN COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Missing Menasha 12-year-old found and safe

MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – The Menasha Police Department has given an update on the missing endangered child who left his home on the 700 Block of Melissa Street in the City of Menasha on Thursday. According to a Facebook update, Cylis has been located and is back home safe.
MENASHA, WI
WSAW

Duplex fire kills 1 in Stevens Point

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The Stevens Point Police Department is investigating the death of a woman after a fire Thursday morning. Around 7 a.m., crews responded to a fire at a duplex on the 800 block of Bliss Avenue. First responders learned a woman was inside one unit of the duplex. She was brought to an area hospital for injuries sustained during the fire and later pronounced dead.
STEVENS POINT, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Omro police chief credits citizen tip for stopping "next mass shooter"

Although the humidity will make a bit more uncomfortable, the heat index will only be a couple degrees higher than the actual air temperature. Gov. Evers says A.G. may challenge 1849 abortion ban. Updated: 11 hours ago. If Roe is struck down, Wisconsin's abortion ban passed 173 years ago is...
OMRO, WI
wearegreenbay.com

One dead following Tuesday’s crash involving a cement truck in Brown County

EATON, Wis. (WFRV) – One person has died from the crash involving a cement truck in the Town of Eaton on Tuesday. According to an updated release, the Brown County Sheriff’s Office revealed that the two occupants of the car were transported to a local hospital. The driver of the vehicle was an 18-year-old female from Green Bay. The 18-year-old sustained serious injuries from the crash.
BROWN COUNTY, WI
CBS 58

West Bend man killed in Sheboygan County motorcycle accident

SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A 63-year-old West Bend man has died following a motorcycle crash in the Town of Wilson Wednesday, June 22. Officials say the crash happened around 9:22 a.m. on I-43 at Weeden Creek Road. The driver was initially traveling north on I-43 when he changed...
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, WI

