Adventure Church appeals judge's decision to not block sale of Tower Theatre to city
As the legal battle over Fresno's Tower Theatre continues, Adventure Church has appealed a judge's decision to not block the sale of the building to the city. The case now goes to an appellate court that has twice ruled Sequoia Brewing Company's lease agreement superseded Adventure's purchase contract. RELATED: Adventure Church lawsuit can't stop Tower Theatre sale to city, judge rules tentatively Back in April, a judge authorized the sale of the theater to the City for $6.5 million
