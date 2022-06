Five generations of the family of Frank Lee Boze recently gathered at his home in Conyers to spend time with him. Boze, who will be 87 on July 7, is the head of a large family, according to his daughter, Gloria Tiner, who also lives in Conyers. Tiner said family members are “scattered from Conyers to South Carolina,” and they were happy to be able to spend time with the “head of our clan.” Shown here, l-r, are great grandson Donovan Kiser holding great great grandson Dolyn Theodore Kiser-O’Neill, granddaughter Cyndi E. Parrish, daughter Gloria J. Tiner and Frank Boze.

CONYERS, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO