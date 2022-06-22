ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Hockey fan banned from Avalanche games after spreading friend’s ashes on ice

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=100H41_0gIUqoe100
Hockey fan banned from Avalanche games after spreading friend’s ashes on ice DENVER, COLORADO - JUNE 18: Darren Helm #43 of the Colorado Avalanche scores a goal during the second period in Game Two of the 2022 NHL Stanley Cup Final against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Ball Arena on June 18, 2022 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images) (Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

DENVER — A man has been banned from hockey gams at Ball Arena in Denver after dumping a bag containing his friend’s ashes onto the ice.

Ryan Clark told the Denver Post that he poured the ashes onto the ice to honor his best friend, and that he has no regrets.

“You know that baseball movie, ‘Angels in the Outfield’? This is the hockey version, right here,” Clark told the paper.

Clark’s best friend of more than a decade, Kyle Stark, died unexpectedly in December 2021, KMGH reported. The pair did a lot together, but especially loved going to Avalanche games together. Some time after the funeral, when Stark’s parents invited Clark to attend a game at Ball Arena, he asked if they could bring some of Stark’s ashes to the game, he told KMGH.

“We had him in a little baggie. We got Kyle over the glass and into the ice,” Clark told KMGH. “An usher had come up to me and was like, ‘Hey dude, what was that?,’ and I said, ‘Well, to be honest with you, that was my best friend, Kyle. He died.”

Clark was asked to leave, and later received a letter from the team saying he was banned from buying tickets for the rest of the season, he told the Denver Post. Despite that, Clark said he has no regrets.

“(It) was probably one of the proudest things I could ever be a part of,” Clark told the Denver Post.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Avalanche coach Jared Bednar gets brutally honest on controversial missed call in OT vs. Lightning

The Colorado Avalanche took Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final courtesy of an overtime goal from Nazem Kadri. The goal was not without controversy, however, as the Lightning and head coach Jon Cooper were quick to claim that the referees should have blown the play dead because of a too many men penalty. Avs head coach Jared Bednar has now weighed in on the controversial goal, saying he saw nothing wrong with the play, suggesting that close line changes occur frequently throughout any hockey game, via Michael Traikos.
TAMPA, FL
bloomberglaw.com

Avalanche, Lightning Lawyers Make Moves as Teams Vie for Cup (1)

Colorado Avalanche, Tampa Bay Lightning reshuffle legal ranks. Lightning hire former FedEx Corp. senior counsel to team post. As the Colorado Avalanche prepare Wednesday to defend their 2-1 series lead over the Tampa Bay Lightning in the Stanley Cup Finals, the teams’ legal operations have been making moves. Margaret...
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

Blackhawks star Patrick Kane’s nostalgic reaction to Avalanche’s Nazem Kadri OT winner vs. Lightning

The Colorado Avalanche are a win away from hoisting the Stanley Cup for the first time in over 20 years after Nazem Kadri delivered a controversial overtime goal on the road in Game 4 of the 2022 Stanley Cup Finals series against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Somewhere way, way, way out of Florida during the […] The post Blackhawks star Patrick Kane’s nostalgic reaction to Avalanche’s Nazem Kadri OT winner vs. Lightning appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

Connor McDavid’s Girlfriend Lauren Kyle

Connor McDavid is arguably the best hockey player in the National Hockey League today. Last season, he was unanimously voted as the MVP, marking the second time he won the award. Although his efforts continued to be great this year, as Connor dominated the playoffs, unfortunately the Edmonton Oilers were eliminated by the Colorado Avalanche. […] The post Connor McDavid’s Girlfriend Lauren Kyle appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Sports
County
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Sports
CBS Minnesota

Vikings Youth Football Camp makes first-ever stop in Milaca

MILACA, Minn. -- The road to Milaca, Minnesota, is less traveled for the Vikings youth football camp program."Our first time hosting a youth football camp here. But it's great to see other communities, you know, outside of our Twin Cities metro area. And it's a beautiful day," said Vikings youth football manager Madison Cortez.It's part of the Vikings 10-stop tour. This iteration in its second year after a pandemic pause. They were recently in Sioux Falls and head to North Dakota next week."We're kind of all over. We try to hit every corner of the state," said Cortez.About 250 kids...
MILACA, MN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Local placekicker Cristiano Palazzo transfers from Oregon to CU Buffs

Cristiano Palazzo is coming home! The Heritage High School (Littleton) kicker announced via Twitter on Wednesday that he’ll be transferring from the Oregon Ducks to Colorado. Palazzo, who just wrapped his freshman season in Eugene as a backup kicker, will now bring some competition and depth to the Buffs. Returning starter Cole Becker will be Palazzo’s main roadblock for playing time this year, as Becker turned in an impressive freshmen season. Both players were former participants of the Kohl’s Kicking Camp and Palazzo received a glowing review (h/t Kohl’s Kicking): Palazzo attended the National Scholarship Camp in July of 2018. He showed some impressive leg strength during...
EUGENE, OR
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
97K+
Followers
109K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy