NWS: 11 tornadoes confirmed statewide in June 15 storm

TOMAH, Wis. — After further surveys this week, the National Weather Service confirmed 11 tornadoes across Wisconsin from the June 15 storm.

The NWS confirmed that two EF-2 tornadoes impacted the state. One of them formed south of Tomah and moved 20.9 miles northeast towards Wyeville. Wind speeds peaked at 115 miles per hour, and the tornado grew to as much as 200 yards wide.

The other EF-2 touched down in Marinette County near Silver Cliff and tracked for two miles, reaching wind speeds of up to 113 miles per hour and lifting a house off of its foundation.

Nine EF-1 tornadoes were confirmed throughout Wisconsin, with one tracking 6.2 miles near La Farge and another moving 8.4 miles northeast near Mauston.

Three EF-1 tornadoes were confirmed in Marinette County and two were confirmed in Shawano County. Waushara and Outagamie counties were each impacted by an EF-1 tornado.

NWS officials said the tornado in Outagamie County formed in a cemetery near Black Creek and tracked northeast for nine miles, reaching a maximum width of 700 yards.

