ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tomah, WI

NWS: 11 tornadoes confirmed statewide in June 15 storm

By Kyle Jones
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eOlxO_0gIUqmsZ00

TOMAH, Wis. — After further surveys this week, the National Weather Service confirmed 11 tornadoes across Wisconsin from the June 15 storm.

The NWS confirmed that two EF-2 tornadoes impacted the state. One of them formed south of Tomah and moved 20.9 miles northeast towards Wyeville. Wind speeds peaked at 115 miles per hour, and the tornado grew to as much as 200 yards wide.

RELATED: EF-2 tornado in Monroe Co. traveled about 21 miles, damaged multiple structures

The other EF-2 touched down in Marinette County near Silver Cliff and tracked for two miles, reaching wind speeds of up to 113 miles per hour and lifting a house off of its foundation.

Nine EF-1 tornadoes were confirmed throughout Wisconsin, with one tracking 6.2 miles near La Farge and another moving 8.4 miles northeast near Mauston.

RELATED: NWS: 3 tornadoes confirmed in west-central Wisconsin, including Mauston

Three EF-1 tornadoes were confirmed in Marinette County and two were confirmed in Shawano County. Waushara and Outagamie counties were each impacted by an EF-1 tornado.

NWS officials said the tornado in Outagamie County formed in a cemetery near Black Creek and tracked northeast for nine miles, reaching a maximum width of 700 yards.

Download the First Warn Weather app to stay up-to-date on current weather conditions and the latest forecast.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

Related
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Statewide alert issued for man missing in western Wisconsin

TREMPEALEAU, Wis. — A statewide missing endangered person alert is being issued for a man who was last seen more than a week ago in western Wisconsin. The Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office says 28-year-old Derek Joseph Stawarz has not been seen since the morning of June 14 at Lassek Court in the Township of Seymour, near Eau Claire. Stawarz is from Ettrick, in Trempealeau County.
TREMPEALEAU COUNTY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

WATCH: Events this weekend In the 608

Looking for something to do this weekend? Josh Spreiter has a look at some events coming up this weekend In the 608. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. Every weekday on News 3 Now This Morning, Josh Spreiter...
MADISON, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tomah, WI
State
Wisconsin State
City
Mauston, WI
City
La Farge, WI
City
Black Creek, WI
City
Town Of Silver Cliff, WI
WBAY Green Bay

BE BEAR AWARE: Bears are active in Northeast Wisconsin

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Be bear aware. That’s the message from local municipalities and the DNR as sightings are reported in Northeast Wisconsin. Bear breeding season happens in early summer. Males are looking for a mate and on the move. The Village of Hobart reported several sighting in...
WISCONSIN STATE
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Heat Advisory issued for Southeastern Wisconsin

RACINE and KENOSHA – The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for multiple cities and counties in Southeastern Wisconsin. The heat advisory is in effect from noon until 7 pm on Tuesday, June 21. Heat index values ​​of 100 to 105 are expected according to the National...
RACINE COUNTY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Tornado#Ef 2#Monroe Co#Mauston Three Ef 1#Rewritten
UPMATTERS

Trailer catches fire after crash in Wisconsin, traffic impacted

ARLINGTON, Wis. (WFRV) – A semi-tractor trailer started on fire after a crash on I-39/90/94 Thursday morning and Facebook users are giving their best guesses about what was in the trailer. According to a Wisconsin State Patrol Facebook post, lanes going south are impacted and the 511 website showed...
ARLINGTON, WI
Sasquatch 107.7

Woman Killed in Central Minnesota Crash

Mora, MN (KROC AM News)- A two-vehicle crash claimed the life of a 29-year-old Minnesota woman Wednesday afternoon. The State Patrol says Rachel Johnson of Willow River was driving on Hwy. 65 south of Mora when she drove over the centerline and collided with a vehicle heading in the opposite direction.
MORA, MN
wearegreenbay.com

Storm brush pickup dates in northeast Wisconsin

(WFRV) – Devastating storms swept across Wisconsin on June 15, including 8 tornados throughout the state. Left in the storm’s wake was everything from knocked down tree branches to destroyed homes and farms. In the past days, you may have gathered brush from your yard and are wondering when it will be picked up.
WISCONSIN STATE
Bring Me The News

Intense heat could fuel severe storms in Minnesota

With temps expected to surge into upper 90s and potentially over 100 degrees in Minnesota on Monday, there will be a significant amount of fuel for any thunderstorms that can develop. NOAA's Storm Prediction Center is forecasting thunderstorm development in eastern Wyoming and northwest Nebraska by mid-afternoon, with more storms...
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
WBAY Green Bay

COVID-19 in Wisconsin: Numbers inch back up

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – After plateauing for several days, Wisconsin’s COVID-19 numbers inched up Wednesday, according to the latest report from the state Department of Health Services (DHS). The latest test results confirmed 1,751 new coronavirus cases, bringing the 7-day average up slightly from 1,415 to 1,422 cases...
WISCONSIN STATE
97ZOK

Two Wisconsin Cities That Simply Reek, Bad.

North of the border there are two cities and need some Axe Body Spray, a breath mint, and maybe a tree hanging from EVERY mirror. Here is the stinky story of Wisconsin. Plug your nose, and hold your breath...here we go. Remember the Peanuts character, "Pigpen?" He was the stinky...
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

State Patrol doing aerial enforcement on WIS 172 and I-41, here’s when:

(WFRV) – Drivers may want to watch their speeds and behavior, as two main highways in Brown and Outagamie County will be monitored from the sky. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation announced that the State Patrol’s Air Support Unit is going to patrol three counties starting June 22. The enforcement is weather depending.
BROWN COUNTY, WI
mprnews.org

Steamy Monday; strong thunderstorms mainly north later

Conditions remained very warm and muggy overnight. The Twin Cities temperature dipped only into the upper 70s, well above the record high minimum temperature record for the day of 75. Look for Monday to be dangerously hot and humid statewide. Various excessive heat warnings and heat advisories have been posted...
wpr.org

Wisconsin limits doe tags in northern counties as hunters raise fears of overharvesting on public lands

Hunters in two northern Wisconsin counties will be able to harvest fewer deer this fall after the state Natural Resources Board voted to reduce the number of doe tags. The NRB's vote Wednesday comes as some hunters have raised concerns about overharvesting on public lands, accusing one northern Wisconsin county's deer management policies of creating a "deer desert."
WISCONSIN STATE
WSAW

Lots to do this weekend in central Wisconsin

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, you won’t have to look far. Numerous events will be held this weekend. The event in Bevent will be held Saturday from 4 p.m. to midnight at St. Ladislaus Parish. There will be a hamburger stand, snack shack, Country Café, polka masses, bingo, Cherry Tree, Kids’ Games, bounce house, train rides, mini raffle and super mini-raffle, beer bar, pull-Tabs, cash and ATV Raffles, Polka and Country Bands, etc.
WAUSAU, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison, WI
10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Channel3000.com and WISC News 3 Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Madison and South-Central Wisconsin.

 https://morganmurphymedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy