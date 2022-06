There usually aren't too many surprises in the NBA Draft in this day and age, but Thursday night started out with a major one as the Orlando Magic selected Duke forward Paolo Banchero with the No. 1 overall pick. For weeks, the expectation had been that they would take Jabari Smith out of Auburn, and it's still unclear if that was all an elaborate smokescreen or they changed their mind at the last minute.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 16 HOURS AGO