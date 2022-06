Khloe Kardashian, 37, did not hold back when she was asked about the accusations that her famous family had faked a key scene in the season finale of The Kardashians. On Thursday, June 23, the reality star and founder of Good American Jeans spoke out about the scandal, and about editing fails in general, when she appeared as a guest on Hot Ones, which is a widely popular YouTube talk show hosted by Sean Evans. Although she did not call out her family specifically, she said that she “understands” why edits need to be made and some things need to be redone. “It could be super minor, but I’m really aware of those things and I tend to notice all that stuff,” Khloe said during the June 23 episode.

