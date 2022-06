Additional Charges Brought Against Ripon Burglary Suspect. Nine additional charges were filed last week against a 52-year-old Ripon man already suspected of stealing a coin machine and prying open two arcade games at the Cobblestone Inn and Suites in Ripon last November. New charges brought against Jimie Neidlinger stem from a burglary at the Splish Splash Clothes Bath in Ripon also occurring last November. According to the criminal complaint a change machine was broke into after it was removed through a wall in the mechanical room behind it. The mechanical room door had been pried open. Video footage from a neighboring business showed a vehicle parked next to the room and audio picked up “metal and dragging” sounds. A witness allegedly spoke briefly to Neidlinger when he was in the parking lot. Neidlinger will make his initial appearance on the new charges in Fond du Lac County court on July 5th. He is charged with felony counts of burglary, criminal damage to property, theft and 6 misdemeanor counts of bail jumping.

FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI ・ 3 DAYS AGO