ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queensbury, NY

SUNY Adirondack grants $3 million to Upward Bound

By Jay Petrequin
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rPQNe_0gIUp3TS00

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – This week, SUNY Adirondack announced a $3 million dose of support given to its TRIO Upward Bound program. The program helps students get prepared for college through access to advisor visits, financial aid, career exploration aid and more.

The grant will be split up over the course of five years, turning into $610,081 per year. That money will fund the support of 123 students per year, across 13 school districts that often see students head to SUNY Adirondack to start their college careers.

Get the latest local news, weather, sports, and entertainment sent to your inbox!

Students are selected for Upward Bound support based on family income, as well as generation; the system puts an emphasis on supporting those who would become first-generation college students. The program provides students with weekly advisor visits at high schools, a detailed exploration into career paths and college options, financial aid and literacy support, and cultural and community service opportunities. It also facilitates students with SAT and ACT prep, and a six-week summer residency at SUNY Adirondack.

“We are excited to have the opportunity to continue to provide resources and support to area high school students to help them fulfill their dreams of becoming the firsts in their families to attend college,” said Kelsey Lorusso, director of TRIO opportunity programs at SUNY Adirondack. “A college education is the quickest way to improve economic status and programs like this provide life-changing opportunities for students and their families.”

Volunteers needed for free Greenwich health clinic

SUNY Adirondack has awarded funding to the TRIO Upward Bound program since 1999. The grant program was last renewed in 2017. School districts supported by the program include Argyle, Corinth, Fort Ann, Fort Edward, Glens Falls, Granville, Hartford, Hudson Falls, North Warren, Salem, South Glens Falls, Whitehall and Warrensburg.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

Related
NEWS10 ABC

PHOTOS: Glens Falls students paint for the public

If you're driving between Glens Falls and South Glens Falls, you're likely doing so via Glen Street, along the bridge that connects the two communities via Route 9. Across from Cool Insuring Arena, 56 Glen St. - one of the oldest standing buildings in the city - is getting a makeover.
GLENS FALLS, NY
Syracuse.com

Longtime Central NY company merges with 2 competitors in Albany

Cicero, N.Y. -- A label company founded in North Syracuse in 1967 merged this week with two Albany-area companies that it has competed with for years. Syracuse Label & Surround Printing merged with Macaran Printed Products and its sister company, packaging equipment maker W.N. Van Alstine & Sons Inc., which are based in Cohoes, north of Albany. W. N. Van Alstine also has an office in East Syracuse.
CICERO, NY
glensfallschronicle.com

Our June 23 front page

Graduation issue Luzerne has lost its restaurants. Spongy moths — formerly gypsy — abound. Queensbury’s Brigid Duffy to West Point; Air Force: Tyler Spaulding. Return of the Adirondack Wine & Food Festival. Lake George Village: 1st public dissolution meeting. Talking jobs: EDC speaker on the bad news (& some hope). Hudson Falls’s new Moran-Derby Park. Ham Radio Day atop Prospect Mtn., June 25-26. Nettle Meadow’s new tasting room/eatery. Concerts, comedy, shows… The Chronicle always has the region’s best Arts & Entertainment section!
QUEENSBURY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Corinth, NY
City
Hudson Falls, NY
City
South Glens Falls, NY
City
Whitehall, NY
City
Glens Falls, NY
City
Fort Ann, NY
City
Salem, NY
City
Fort Edward, NY
City
Queensbury, NY
City
Warrensburg, NY
Queensbury, NY
Education
NEWS10 ABC

Abortion vigils set in Saratoga Springs, Glens Falls

Congress Park in Saratoga Springs and City Hall in Glens Falls are two locations to host Planned Parenthood events on Friday night, in reaction to the U.S. Supreme Court's vote overturning Rove v. Wade and ending federal abortion rights protections. The gatherings are two of several organized by Planned Parenthood groups across the state.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suny Adirondack#Suny College#Upward Bound#College Education
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NEWS10 ABC

Fort Ti finishes first leg of $70M restoration

On Wednesday, New York State Senator Dan Stec took a trip up to the north side of Lake George, to join others at historic Fort Ticonderoga. The purpose wasn't tourism, but rather the celebration of a restoration that will give tourists and travelers more to see.
TICONDEROGA, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

28K+
Followers
15K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy