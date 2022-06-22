ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Bummer Start Of Summer: Severe Weather Forecast In PA, DMV Region

By Jillian Pikora
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PWutE_0gIUoTYi00
Severe thunderstorm map. Photo Credit: AccuWeather

35,000,000 residents across six states may have a soggy, muggy and windy start of summer.

High winds, high temperatures, thunderstorms, and flooding are all in the forecast across Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia and District of Columbia for Wednesday, June 22, according to the National Weather Service.

"Isolated severe thunderstorms with damaging wind gusts 60 mph or greater are possible this afternoon and evening," may hit homes in central Pennsylvania and the storms are expected to be at their worse between 12 p.m. and 7 p.m., the NWS forecasts.

A "Hazardous Weather Outlook" is in effect near the Chesapeake Bay, Tidal Potomac River, and I-95 corridor through central Maryland, also well as northern Virginia, and District of Columbia, according to the NWS.

In the hazardous weather region, "isolated severe thunderstorms with damaging wind gusts and large hail are possible this afternoon and evening," forecasters say.

Flooding is possible in all six states and D.C. with a watch going into effect at 3 p.m. through the evening, according to the outlet.

"A surge of warm, humid air will fuel powerful thunderstorms into Wednesday night, putting more than 35 million people at risk of severe weather in the Ohio Valley and part of the mid-Atlantic," Ryan Adamson, AccuWeather meteorologist says.

"An isolated tornado is not completely out of the question," AccuWeather forecasters say.

"A backdoor front will move inland from the coast, setting up across eastern Pennsylvania south into Maryland and Virginia," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Matt Benz.

Temperatures in many areas will surge well into the 80s to lower 90s in northern Pennsylvania near Erie and along the Ohio and Canadian border, according to the outlet.

