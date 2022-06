Space weather experts are keeping a keen eye on the solar spot directly facing the Earth, which has doubled in size in the past 24 hours, Spaceweather.com reported. Solar spots, commonly called sun spots, are temporary spots that appear darker than the solar surface. A sunspot can be as small as 10 miles (16 km) but can also grow to hundreds of thousands of miles in diameter, making them visible from Earth, even without a telescope. Sunspots can last from a few days to a few months and even move across the solar surface as they expand and contract in size.

ASTRONOMY ・ 5 DAYS AGO