ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Over 1,000 Killed By Earthquake In Afghanistan As Death Toll Rises

By Tom Hale
IFLScience
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfghanistan has been hit by an earthquake that’s killed at least 1,000 and injured over 1,500, according to the Afghan state-run Bakhtar News Agency. That figure, however, is only set to rise as more information emerges out of rural mountain communities affected by the natural disaster. The 5.9...

iflscience.com

Comments / 2

Related
Bridget Mulroy

Violent Volcanic Eruption With 7.2 Earthquake

Molten lava cascades 'Sharkcano' Island.(Tanya Grypachevskaya/Unsplash) This week, there have been more than five earthquakes over 5.0. There have been ten this week alone. The strongest so far has been in Peru. The magnitude was 7.2.
The Independent

Peru rocked by powerful 7.2 earthquake

A powerful 7.2 magnitude earthquake has rattled southern Peru, according to the US Geological Survey. There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage from the quake. No tsunami warning was issued.The quake struck in the southern portion of the country, in the Andes mountains north of Lake Titicaca. USGS noted that it occured around 220 kilometres below ground – a depth which usually causes less damage than shallower earthquakes, they add.Buildings were reportedly swaying in the nearby cities of Arequipa and Cusco, as well as La Paz, the capital of Bolivia, AP reports.The quake began around 7:02 local time.This is a breaking story, more to follow Read More US accuses Russia of weaponizing food in Ukraine warWisconsin man gets 10 years in prison for racist acid attackAs others are blocked, Colombians reach US through Mexico
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Afghanistan earthquake: Taliban appeals to world for international aid after death toll hits 1000

The Taliban on Thursday appealed for international aid as Afghanistan deals with the aftermath of a massive earthquake that killed at least 1,000 people.“When such a big incident happens in any country, there is a need for help from other countries. It is very difficult for us to be able to respond to this huge incident,” Sharafuddin Muslim, Taliban’s deputy minister of state for disaster management, said.There are fears that rescue and aid efforts could be complicated due to the lack of formal government under the Taliban and the unceremonious dumping of the country by the west.The earthquake measuring...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Magnitude 6.4 earthquake recorded west of Australia’s Macquarie Island

A magnitude 6.4 earthquake has struck the west of Australia’s Macquarie Island. The island, about 1,600km southeast of Tasmania, felt the earthquake late on Saturday night. No damage has been reported so far.The earthquake had a depth of 10km and is believed to have been felt shortly after 11pm.A 6.9 magnitude earthquake also hit the island two weeks ago, briefly placing Australia on tsunami watch. The island is part of Australia and is governed by Tasmania. Macquarie Island became a Tasmanian State Reserve in 1978 and was listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1997.Sitting on the boundary between...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earthquake#Us Geological Survey#Bakhtar News Agency#The Us Geological Survey#Usgs#Pakistani
US News and World Report

Buildings Shaken as Magnitude 6.4 Earthquake Strikes off East Timor

(Reuters) - An earthquake of magnitude 6.4 struck off the coast of East Timor on Friday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said, prompting some people in the capital Dili to flee buildings, though a tsunami was ruled out. There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties, but witnesses said...
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Mail

Earthquake 30 TIMES more powerful than the horror 6.2 magnitude blast that rocked Christchurch in 2011 and killed 185 people could hit a major Australian city, researchers say

An earthquake 30 times more powerful than the devastating quake that struck Christchurch in 2011 could hit Adelaide, according to leading geologists. A team from Geoscience Australia have been digging trenches along South Australia's Willunga fault line, revealing evidence of significant seismic activity in the past. Dr Dan Clark said...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Earthquakes
Place
Asia
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Daily Mail

Israel tells its citizens in Turkey they face 'real and immediate danger' of being targeted in attacks by Iranian operatives and to leave 'as soon as possible'

Israel has urged its citizens in Turkey to leave 'as soon as possible' over threats that Iranian operatives are actively planning attacks against them in Istanbul. The stark warning comes amid the latest surge in tensions between the bitter rivals, with Tehran blaming the Jewish state for a series of attacks on its nuclear and military infrastructure, inside Iran but also inside Syria.
MIDDLE EAST
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Deadliest Battle in US History

When Americans think of the deadliest battles in U.S, history, their attention usually turns to the Civil War. Over 600,000 soldiers were killed, which was an extraordinary part of the population of men in America. Measured against the country’s population that would be about six million people. There were 51,000 casualties at Gettysburg, of which […]
MILITARY
The Independent

Extreme Ethiopia drought sees hungry monkeys attack children

Severe drought and hunger in Ethiopia have caused unusual animal behaviour, including monkeys attacking children and livestock out of hunger, according to a Save the Children report.Malnutrition rates across east and south-eastern Ethiopia have soared in recent months as drought, displacement and conflict have a significant impact. The charity now estimates that 185,000 children are suffering from the most deadly form of malnutrition.A prolonged drought alongside the disruption of health services due to instability, the pandemic, as well as a lack of funding has left over a million people in need of urgent nutrition support across the region.Extreme malnutrition is...
PETS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Country Where People Own the Most Guns

The Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, Texas, has once again reminded the world how easily people can acquire firearms and ammunition in the United States. This time, an 18-year-old was able to legally and easily purchase enough firepower to murder 19 children and two teachers. (There have been more mass shootings than days this […]
UVALDE, TX
americanmilitarynews.com

Philippines protests new Chinese ‘swarming’ in South China Sea

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. The Philippines said Thursday it had filed a new diplomatic protest against Beijing over the alleged return of a massive Chinese fleet operating “illegally” around Whitsun Reef, within Manila’s exclusive economic zone in the South China Sea.
ADVOCACY

Comments / 0

Community Policy