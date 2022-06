Joynese Speller was excited to start a new job as a project delivery specialist for a health care company on June 6. As she wrapped up at her old nonprofit job on a Friday, she emailed her new company to confirm her start time on Monday. Hours later, she got another email: The company had some logistics to work out on their end, so Speller would actually start on Tuesday. That slid into Wednesday, and then Thursday.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO