ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Temperatures spike with a humidity bump

By Tony Chiavaroli
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l0ebw_0gIUnP4100

A good morning on this hump day! Get ready for highs to press up for a hotter afternoon.

As temperatures soar later today, the humidity will also rise as well. Be on the lookout for inland heat index values to surpass the 100 degree mark. Conditions should remain dry with a good deal of sun, at least up to tonight, with rain chances slated to return tomorrow.

Isolated showers/storms will pop up Thursday afternoon, but many could end up staying rain free for Thursday. It will not be a washout by any means. Another lower chance of spotty storms will linger into Friday. As of right now our weekend looks very warm & partly sunny!

Today: Hotter with a good deal of sun. Highs range in the low 90s to around 100 degrees.

Tonight: Limited clouds with lows in the mid to low 70s.

Thursday: Partly sunny with some spotty pm storms. Highs around 90 to the mid-90s.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 0

Related
WBTW News13

North Carolina man escapes courthouse ahead of drug sentencing

CONCORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man who escaped from a courthouse ahead of his sentencing has been arrested, the Concord Police Department said Monday. Jeremy Franklin had pleaded guilty and was in court for a drug trafficking sentencing last Wednesday. Franklin was able to escape beforehand, the police report indicated. A search ensued […]
CONCORD, NC
WBTW News13

South Carolina man sentenced to 45 years for Horry County murder

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A South Carolina man was sentenced Thursday to 45 years in prison for an Horry County murder, according to the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office. Tyrell Harrison, 22, of Abbeville, was convicted by a jury Thursday for murder, attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent […]
CBS New York

First Alert Forecast: Widespread showers, potentially severe thunderstorms

Have those umbrellas handy today! While we'll see more widespread coverage of showers and thunderstorms for your Sunday, it still won't be raining the entire time.We have issued a Yellow Alert through tonight. Let's dive in ... With several shortwaves moving through, models have and continue to struggle with timing it all out. The first round of showers with some embedded rumbles is moving through this morning associated with a warm front. With increasing humidity, expect some heavier downpours. Highs today will be in the mid 70s. It appears that we should have a bit of a lull into afternoon with just...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WBTW News13

2 women accused of having fentanyl in Scotland County jail

SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Two women are accused of having fentanyl in the Scotland County Detention Center, according to the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office. Shelby Farris and Cynthia Ferguson were both arrested and charged with possession of controlled substance on jail premises, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of schedule II, according to deputies. […]
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

Myrtle Beach woman charged after dog found in Horry County trash compactor

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A woman was charged on Friday, accused of abandoning a dog in an Horry County trash compactor, according to police. Carolyn Zanghi, 61, of Myrtle Beach, was arrested and charged under the ordinance for animal care and treatment, police said. Officers were called to Socastee Recycling Center on Jones Road […]
WBTW News13

1 injured in shooting at South Carolina Dollar General

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — One person was injured in a shooting Saturday in the parking lot of an Upstate Dollar General. The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting happened around noon at the Dollar General, located at 3009 South Church St. Ext A. Deputies said a man exited the store and attempted to […]
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

2 charged in North Carolina after drug-related death of 25-year-old woman

EDEN, N.C. (WGHP) — A man and a woman are facing numerous charges following the drug-related death of a 25-year-old woman on Friday, according to the Eden Police Department. First responders found Raquita Leshay Morton, 25, dead after responding about 1 p.m. to the Hampton Inn at 724 South Van Buren Road to check on […]
WBTW News13

Warrants: Longs man charged with animal neglect also hid murder suspect

LONGS, S.C. (WBTW) — A man charged with neglecting animals is also accused of hiding a murder suspect, according to warrants. Darryl Bellamy, 33, of Longs, was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on June 9 on seven charges related to animal neglect. He was released the next day, according to jail records. […]
WBTW News13

3 arrested in Scotland County for drug trafficking

SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Three people are facing drug trafficking charges after the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office executed two search warrants Friday, according to authorities. The sting found 3.17 ounces of fentanyl, one gram of heroin, 263 grams of marijuana, two grams of methamphetamine and $6,254 of cash, according to an announcement from the […]
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

53K+
Followers
5K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy