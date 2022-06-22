Temperatures spike with a humidity bump

A good morning on this hump day! Get ready for highs to press up for a hotter afternoon.

As temperatures soar later today, the humidity will also rise as well. Be on the lookout for inland heat index values to surpass the 100 degree mark. Conditions should remain dry with a good deal of sun, at least up to tonight, with rain chances slated to return tomorrow.

Isolated showers/storms will pop up Thursday afternoon, but many could end up staying rain free for Thursday. It will not be a washout by any means. Another lower chance of spotty storms will linger into Friday. As of right now our weekend looks very warm & partly sunny!

Today: Hotter with a good deal of sun. Highs range in the low 90s to around 100 degrees.

Tonight: Limited clouds with lows in the mid to low 70s.

Thursday: Partly sunny with some spotty pm storms. Highs around 90 to the mid-90s.

