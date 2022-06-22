ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Julien Baker, Wednesday, Parannoul, & More Contribute Songs To Trevor Project Benefit Comp Through The Soil II

By Ryan Leas
Stereogum
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast year, the first Through The Soil benefit compilation came out, raising money for the NAMI COVID-19 Mental Health Support Fund. While that project arose from the pandemic, it went well enough that they did it again. Today, Through The Soil II arrives. This time, all proceeds will go to the...

