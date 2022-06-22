Julien Baker, Wednesday, Parannoul, & More Contribute Songs To Trevor Project Benefit Comp Through The Soil II

After the success of lately I feel EVERYTHING, WILLOW is prepared to take her music to even heavier places. WILLOW is embracing her dark side. The release of her Travis Barker collaboration “Transparent Soul” last year launched her into the pop-punk resurgence. But the album which followed, lately I feel EVERYTHING, was more expansive, combining punk, grunge, and alt-rock with pop and hip-hop. “lately I feel EVERYTHING was, I would say, a little bit more all over the place… But that was also what I really, really loved about lately I feel EVERYTHING,” WILLOW said. “lately I feel EVERYTHING — like, it’s right there in the title.” It paid homage to the rock of the ‘90s and 2000s while recontextualizing those sounds for today’s Gen Z audiences. Since then, she’s collaborated with a range of artists, but the single that stands out is “PURGE” featuring Siiickbrain. On the industrial rock track, complete with chugging guitars and piercing screams, she indulged in a darker, heavier sound that’s indicative of what’s to come.

