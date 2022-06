HBO has announced that it is developing a sequel to Game of Thrones centering around Jon Snow. My first big question is: Who asked for this?. I don’t mean this rhetorically. HBO has something like 97 Game of Thrones shows in development, to go by series creator George R.R. Martin’s blog postings and various other official and semi-official announcements. One of those, House of the Dragon, has not only been greenlit but will actually be airing in two months. It’s about the history of the Targaryens, a family of incestuous elf-Nazis; the hype and anticipation for it has been basically non-existent. We all remember the bad Targaryen wigs from early Game of Thrones; from what I can tell, House of the Dragon will be all bad wigs and little else.

