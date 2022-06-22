ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Braves' Matt Olson: Hits two home runs

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Olson went 2-for-5 with two home runs and five RBI in a 12-10 loss to the Giants on Tuesday. Olson...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

 

ClutchPoints

Shohei Ohtani’s historic 8 RBI game coming in loss to Royals is peak Angels

Shohei Ohtani drove in eight runs in a historic performance for the Los Angeles Angels against the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday night. Ohtani is now the first player born in Japan to record eight RBI in a game in MLB history, per ESPN Stats & Info. But in true Angels fashion, they still lost […] The post Shohei Ohtani’s historic 8 RBI game coming in loss to Royals is peak Angels appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Angels Manager Shares Legendary Shohei Ohtani Quote

Los Angeles Angels two-way sensation Shohei Ohtani followed up an eight-RBI game on Tuesday night with an eight-inning performance on Wednesday in which he struck out a career-high 13 batters and did not allow a run against the Kansas City Royals. After seven innings were in the books, Ohtani’s pitch...
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Braves' Max Fried: Wins arbitration case

Fried will make $6.85 million in 2022 after winning his arbitration case against Atlanta, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports. While Fried and Atlanta were unable to reach an agreement prior to a hearing, the southpaw will make $250,000 more than the $6.6 million that the team offered. The 28-year-old has posted a 1.93 ERA and 1.04 WHIP in 32.2 innings over his last five starts and projects to make his next start on the road against the Dodgers on Saturday.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Royals return home after 9-game trip, face scuffling A’s

The Kansas City Royals, coming off their most successful road trip of the season, will return home to face one of the three teams they played on that trip. The Royals will host the Oakland A's on Friday night in the opener of a three-game series. Kansas City welcomes back...
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Orioles' Austin Hays: Hits for cycle

Hays went 4-for-4 to hit for the cycle while driving in three and scoring three runs Wednesday against the Nationals. Hays' performance was even more impressive given that the game ended after six innings due to rain. He has 10 homers on the season, five of which have come across 19 starts in June, during which he's also driven in 18 and scored 14 runs. Hays is quietly having an excellent campaign, maintaining a .287 average with 37 runs scored and 40 RBI across 271 plate appearances.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Twins' Devin Smeltzer: Bounces back for fourth win

Smeltzer (4-1) earned the win over Cleveland on Thursday, pitching six scoreless innings during which he gave up three hits and struck out three batters. Smeltzer was pummeled for six earned runs over 4.1 frames in his worst outing of the season in his previous appearance, but he responded with one of his better performances of the campaign Thursday. This was the second time in 2022 that the left-hander tossed a scoreless outing, and he kept the ball in the park for the first time in his past four appearances. Smeltzer hasn't struck out many batters this season -- he has 22:11 K:BB over 44.1 innings -- but he has managed a solid 3.05 ERA and 1.06 WHIP while registering a 4-1 record.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Braves' Spencer Strider: Gives up six runs

Strider gave up six earned runs on six hits and a walk while striking out four over 3.2 innings in a 12-10 loss to the Giants in Tuesday. He did not factor into the decision. Strider struggled against a veteran Giants team that chased him after only 3.2 innings. He had previously been effective for the Braves since being moved to the rotation last month, and he came in to face the Giants fresh off of an 11-strikeout performance against the Nationals on June 16th. Strider has electric stuff, including a fastball which averages 98 mph, but it remains to be seen if his mainly two-pitch repertoire (fastball-slider) will play as a starter over the long term. He will look to bounce back in his next start which tentatively lines up for Sunday at home against the Dodgers.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Marlins' Edward Cabrera: Misses rehab start

Cabrera (elbow) didn't make his rehab start Wednesday with Triple-A Jacksonville as originally planned after he had to tend to a personal matter, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. The Marlins don't believe Cabrera will be away from the Triple-A club for more than a day or two, but his...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Timberwolves' Walker Kessler: Heading to Minnesota at No. 22

Kessler was selected by the Grizzlies with the No. 22 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft and subsequently traded to the Timberwolves. Arguably the best shot blocker in the draft, Kessler swatted away 4.6 shots in 25.5 minutes per game for Auburn, not to mention 1.1 steals, helping him secure SEC Defensive Player of the Year honors. He also contributed 11.4 points and 8.1 rebounds. Ultimately, he projects as a rim protector who can finish around the basket.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Pacers' Andrew Nembhard: Taken with first pick of Round 2

Nembhard was selected by the Pacers with the 31st overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. One of the top guards in college basketball last season, Nembhard averaged 11.8 points, 5.8 assists, 3.4 rebounds and 1.6 steals across 32 games for Gonzaga. At 6-foot-5, Nembhard offers good size at the point guard spot, and he projects to provide depth for a Pacers team that will enter the summer flush with guard depth. Earlier Thursday, the Pacers selected Arizona's Bennedict Mathurin with the sixth overall pick.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
CBS Sports

Celtics' Trevion Williams: Inks deal with Boston

Williams signed a Summer League deal with the Celtics on Friday, Jonathan Givony of ESPN.com reports. Williams went undrafted Thursday, but he'll still get a chance to compete for an NBA roster spot during Summer League. The 6-foot-10 forward averaged over 11.0 points and 7.0 rebounds in each of his final three seasons at Purdue.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Rockies' Randal Grichuk: Day off Thursday

Grichuk will sit Thursday versus the Marlins, Patrick Lyons of TheDNVR.com reports. Grichuk will get a day off after he started 10 straight games, going 9-for-38 with two homers, nine RBI and three runs during that stretch. Yonathan Daza will draw the start in center field while Sean Bouchard enters the lineup in left.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Braves' Dansby Swanson: Swats homer in victory

Swanson went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's win over the Giants. Swanson started a ninth-inning comeback for Atlanta with his leadoff solo shot off Jake McGee. The long ball was his 10th of the campaign, giving him a double-digit homer total for the fifth straight season. Swanson has also racked up 11 stolen bases, making him one of just six major-leaguers with at least 10 homers and at least 10 thefts thus far.
ATLANTA, GA
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers News: Freddie Freeman Excited To Receive Braves World Series Ring

One week after the MLB lockout ended in March, Freddie Freeman signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers to mark the end of an era as a pillar of the Atlanta Braves franchise. After the Braves reportedly refused to extend their contract offer to include a sixth year, Freeman shifted his view to teams willing to make that commitment. In stepped the Dodgers who were in need of a left-handed bat and understood they had to make a run at one of the best hitters in the past 15 years.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Orioles' Adley Rutschman: Powers offense in win

Rutschman went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and an RBI double in Thursday's 4-0 win over the White Sox. Rutschman opened the scoring with his fourth-inning blast, and he added the RBI double as insurance in the sixth. The top prospect is starting to put bat to ball effectively, as he's notched two homers and five doubles in his last seven contests while going 9-for-25 (.360) in that span. The surge has lifted his season slash line to .222/.287/.394 with a pair of homers, seven RBI, 12 runs scored, nine doubles and a triple through 108 plate appearances.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Guardians' Oscar Gonzalez: Homers, plates four

Gonzalez went 2-for-5 with a home run, four RBI and two total runs scored in Wednesday's 11-10 win over the Twins. Gonzalez hit a two-run home run to give the Guardians a lead in the seventh inning and added a two-run single in the ninth to tie the game again. He came around to score on an Owen Miller sacrifice fly for the winning run. Over his last five games, Gonzalez has gone 6-for-20 (.300) with his first two homers, six RBI and five runs scored. The rookie outfielder is up to a .333/.363/.500 slash line with 13 RBI, 12 runs and 10 doubles in 24 contests overall. With Oscar Mercado designated for assignment Tuesday, Gonzalez appears to have full control of an everyday role in right field going forward, though Franmil Reyes could draw some starts there when he's not the designated hitter.
CLEVELAND, OH

