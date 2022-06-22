ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Braves' Ronald Acuna: Launches seventh home run

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Acuna went three-for-five with a home run, two runs scored and two RBI in a 12-10 loss to...

www.cbssports.com

NBC Sports

Yaz, Pederson, Wynns power Giants past Braves 12-10

ATLANTA — Mike Yastrzemski broke out of a slump with a go-ahead two-run double in the sixth inning, Joc Pederson and Austin Wynns homered and the San Francisco Giants beat the Atlanta Braves 12-10 on Tuesday night. Yastrzemski was 1 for his last 19 when he drove a pitch...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Local
Georgia Sports
Atlanta, GA
Sports
City
Atlanta, GA
CBS Sports

Braves' Max Fried: Wins arbitration case

Fried will make $6.85 million in 2022 after winning his arbitration case against Atlanta, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports. While Fried and Atlanta were unable to reach an agreement prior to a hearing, the southpaw will make $250,000 more than the $6.6 million that the team offered. The 28-year-old has posted a 1.93 ERA and 1.04 WHIP in 32.2 innings over his last five starts and projects to make his next start on the road against the Dodgers on Saturday.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Orioles' Austin Hays records fourth cycle of MLB season

Baltimore Orioles outfielder Austin Hays recorded the fourth cycle of Major League Baseball's 2022 regular season on Wednesday night against the Washington Nationals (GameTracker). Hays did it in an efficient manner, too, requiring just four at-bats and six innings to tick off all of the boxes. Hays led off the...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Orioles' Austin Hays: Hits for cycle

Hays went 4-for-4 to hit for the cycle while driving in three and scoring three runs Wednesday against the Nationals. Hays' performance was even more impressive given that the game ended after six innings due to rain. He has 10 homers on the season, five of which have come across 19 starts in June, during which he's also driven in 18 and scored 14 runs. Hays is quietly having an excellent campaign, maintaining a .287 average with 37 runs scored and 40 RBI across 271 plate appearances.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Braves' Spencer Strider: Gives up six runs

Strider gave up six earned runs on six hits and a walk while striking out four over 3.2 innings in a 12-10 loss to the Giants in Tuesday. He did not factor into the decision. Strider struggled against a veteran Giants team that chased him after only 3.2 innings. He had previously been effective for the Braves since being moved to the rotation last month, and he came in to face the Giants fresh off of an 11-strikeout performance against the Nationals on June 16th. Strider has electric stuff, including a fastball which averages 98 mph, but it remains to be seen if his mainly two-pitch repertoire (fastball-slider) will play as a starter over the long term. He will look to bounce back in his next start which tentatively lines up for Sunday at home against the Dodgers.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Marlins' Edward Cabrera: Misses rehab start

Cabrera (elbow) didn't make his rehab start Wednesday with Triple-A Jacksonville as originally planned after he had to tend to a personal matter, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. The Marlins don't believe Cabrera will be away from the Triple-A club for more than a day or two, but his...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Pirates' Heath Hembree: Designated for assignment

Hembree was designated for assignment by the Pirates on Wednesday. Hembree returned from the injured list last week and gave up a run on two hits and five walks while striking out two in three innings over three relief appearances since returning to the field. The right-hander will lose his place on the 40-man roster after Jerad Eickhoff's contract was selected by Pittsburgh.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Padres' Jurickson Profar: Perfect at plate Wednesday

Profar went 4-for-4 with two runs and two RBI in a win over Arizona on Wednesday. Though all four of Profar's hits were singles, his performance led to ample production. The veteran knocked in a pair of runs with his hit in the fifth inning and scored two runs of his own in the contest. Profar had been cold coming into Wednesday, going 3-for-22 over his previous six games. The four-hit effort lifted his season average back up to .255, and he has added eight home runs, 38 RBI, 46 runs and four stolen bases while taking over as San Diego's primary leadoff hitter.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Phillies' J.T. Realmuto: Snaps power drought

Realmuto went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Padres. Realmuto hit the second of the Phillies two sixth-inning blasts off Padres starter Joe Musgrove. The homer was Realmuto's first extra-base hit since June 12 and his first long ball since May 26 as he's struggled to generate much power lately. The catcher is slashing .240/.318/.358 with four homers, 27 RBI, 33 runs scored, eight stolen bases, 11 doubles and two triples through 258 plate appearances.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Orioles' Adley Rutschman: Powers offense in win

Rutschman went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and an RBI double in Thursday's 4-0 win over the White Sox. Rutschman opened the scoring with his fourth-inning blast, and he added the RBI double as insurance in the sixth. The top prospect is starting to put bat to ball effectively, as he's notched two homers and five doubles in his last seven contests while going 9-for-25 (.360) in that span. The surge has lifted his season slash line to .222/.287/.394 with a pair of homers, seven RBI, 12 runs scored, nine doubles and a triple through 108 plate appearances.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Braves' Dansby Swanson: Swats homer in victory

Swanson went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's win over the Giants. Swanson started a ninth-inning comeback for Atlanta with his leadoff solo shot off Jake McGee. The long ball was his 10th of the campaign, giving him a double-digit homer total for the fifth straight season. Swanson has also racked up 11 stolen bases, making him one of just six major-leaguers with at least 10 homers and at least 10 thefts thus far.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Rockies' Randal Grichuk: Day off Thursday

Grichuk will sit Thursday versus the Marlins, Patrick Lyons of TheDNVR.com reports. Grichuk will get a day off after he started 10 straight games, going 9-for-38 with two homers, nine RBI and three runs during that stretch. Yonathan Daza will draw the start in center field while Sean Bouchard enters the lineup in left.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Guardians' Oscar Gonzalez: Homers, plates four

Gonzalez went 2-for-5 with a home run, four RBI and two total runs scored in Wednesday's 11-10 win over the Twins. Gonzalez hit a two-run home run to give the Guardians a lead in the seventh inning and added a two-run single in the ninth to tie the game again. He came around to score on an Owen Miller sacrifice fly for the winning run. Over his last five games, Gonzalez has gone 6-for-20 (.300) with his first two homers, six RBI and five runs scored. The rookie outfielder is up to a .333/.363/.500 slash line with 13 RBI, 12 runs and 10 doubles in 24 contests overall. With Oscar Mercado designated for assignment Tuesday, Gonzalez appears to have full control of an everyday role in right field going forward, though Franmil Reyes could draw some starts there when he's not the designated hitter.
CLEVELAND, OH
CBS Sports

Celtics' Trevion Williams: Inks deal with Boston

Williams signed a Summer League deal with the Celtics on Friday, Jonathan Givony of ESPN.com reports. Williams went undrafted Thursday, but he'll still get a chance to compete for an NBA roster spot during Summer League. The 6-foot-10 forward averaged over 11.0 points and 7.0 rebounds in each of his final three seasons at Purdue.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Giants' Brandon Crawford: Leaves Tuesday's game

Crawford was removed from Tuesday's game against Atlanta with an apparent leg injury, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reports. The 35-year-old suffered the injury on a play at the plate during the top of the fourth inning, as he appeared to jam his leg into catcher Travis d'Arnaud. Crawford reached base via an RBI single and was originally called out at the plate, but he was ruled safe after a review. The Giants should provide an update on his status in the near future.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

White Sox's Danny Mendick: Diagnosed with torn ACL

Mendick was placed on the 10-day injured list with a torn right ACL on Thursday. Mendick sustained a knee injury in a collision during Wednesday's game against the Blue Jays, and he'll be forced to miss the remainder of the season after an MRI revealed a torn ACL. The 28-year-old will presumably be placed on the 60-day IL at some point, while Lenyn Sosa's contract was selected from Double-A Birmingham to provide depth in the infield. It's not yet clear whether Mendick will be ready for the start of the regular season in 2023.
CHICAGO, IL

