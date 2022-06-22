All agree SROs important, but positions hard to fill

ELIZABETHTOWN — It can be debated that the school resource officer is one of the most important positions in any school. Except in Bladen County, like many other school districts, it’s a position that is a challenge to fill.

Bladen County Schools currently funds six positions through the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office to cover its 12 schools, but only four of those positions are filled.

“We can’t find anyone,” said Sheriff Jim McVicker. “We had two apply last week, then backed out.”

Filling the current six positions isn’t where the challenge ends. The school district and the Bladen County Board of Commissioners — and potentially most parents in the county — want to to see six additional SRO positions added in order to put an SRO in every school.

But filling those positions?

“That’s a problem,” McVicker said. “Every law enforcement agency is short. Nobody has a desire to apply after what’s been going on around the country. We’re always recruiting, but it’s been tough.

“It’s my desire to have an SRO in every school,” he added. “But there are many factors that go into filling those positions.”

Job of an SRO

Bladen County Schools Superintendent Jason Atkinson said the SRO plays a vital role in the schools.

“Our SROs maintain a presence at our schools throughout the day,” he said. “At their schools, the SROs are seen regularly as they walk through the buildings to ensure things are secure and the day is running smoothly.

“They serve as a resource for our students and staff,” Atkinson added. “Our SROs work closely with our school and district leadership on specific needs as they arise and can help de-escalate situations as needed (and) also assist in crisis situations.”

Right now, however, the four SROs are forced to rotate among the school district’s 12 schools, cutting down on the amount of time they have a presence in any one school.

Need for SROs

“It’s critical that additional SROs are brought on board,” Atkinson said. “The families in our county put their trust in us day in and day out with their students and their safety is of the upmost importance.

“We want an SRO at every school in the district,” he added. “There are many layers to providing a safe environment for our students, educators and their families; the visible presence of a school resource officer is paramount.”

Sheriff McVicker agrees.

“At the end of the day, the safety of every school — the students, teachers and staff — is my responsibility,” he said. “Like many others, it’s my desire to fill those positions.”

The challenge

Finding qualified and willing candidates to fill the SRO positions isn’t the only challenge confronting the local school board, Sheriff’s Office and county commissioners. Funding those additional positions is also a concern at all three levels.

County commissioners debated the need for money to pay the SRO salaries on Monday without reaching a solution, primarily because the initial option was to divert the money set aside in the proposed budget for teacher supplements to the SRO issue.

Other options, in an effort to fund both SROs and teacher supplements, include raising the local tax rate and hoping voters approve a sales tax hike in November.

“I’m sure this will be a campaign platform for this office going into November,” McVicker said. “And I agree we need SROs, but there’s so much more to filling those positions than people think.

“It’s a real problem,” he added. “If I filled all the positions of SRO with what we have right now, there’d be (no deputies) on the roads. So we’d only be robbing Peter to pay Paul — solving one problem and creating another.”

McVicker said he’s blessed to have the public’s support for law enforcement in Bladen County, but emphasized just how difficult it is to recruit for law enforcement positions, including SROs.

So what’s next?

“While we like to think, ‘that (school violence) could never happen here,’ we have seen time and time again that is not the reality in today’s world,” Atkinson said. “Our chief operations officer works closely with our school leadership and local law enforcement to regularly review and update our safety plans. We are fully committed to providing a safe environment for our students to learn and our staff to work.”

While most will agree on what is needed to achieve safety at each of the schools, getting there is where the twists and turns begin.

Aside from the challenge of finding candidates and the financial investment — Atkinson told county commissioners it costs about $360,000 to fund the current six SRO positions — there is also the option of contracting the positions out to security companies.

“I know that’s been mentioned, and if they want to try that, I’d be OK with it,” McVicker said. “But that comes with it’s own set of problems — there would be no power of arrest, for one.”

But the notion of placing what some would define as “mall cops” in the schools doesn’t soothe the need for real safety for students, teachers and staff.

“It has its pros and cons,” McVicker said. “But if they want to give that a try, I’ll be a team player and do what I can to make it work.”

On Monday, county commissioners will again look at the issue in an effort to find a solution and to pass the proposed 2022-23 fiscal year budget.

W. Curt Vincent can be reached at 910-862-4163 or cvincent@bladenjournal.com.