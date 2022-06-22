Braves' Marcell Ozuna: Hits 13th home run

Musgrove (8-1) took his first loss of the season Thursday versus the Phillies. He allowed six runs on seven hits and a walk with one strikeout in six innings. Musgrove was cruising through five frames with just one run, two hits and a walk allowed. The sixth was a different story, and home runs by Kyle Schwarber and J.T. Realmuto were enough to send Musgrove to the loss in his first game back from the COVID-19 injured list. The right-hander had not allowed more than two earned runs in any of his previous starts, and he still has a stellar 2.12 ERA with a 0.95 WHIP and 82:18 K:BB in 85 innings overall. He'll look to get back on his regular schedule leading into next week's projected start versus the Dodgers.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 18 HOURS AGO