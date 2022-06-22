Braves' Marcell Ozuna: Hits 13th home run

CINCINNATI (AP) — Tony Gonsolin became the first pitcher in the majors to win nine games, Freddie Freeman drove in five runs and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Cincinnati Reds 8-2 on Tuesday night. Gonsolin (9-0) gave up two runs and three hits through five innings and 87...
The Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday to start their road trip on a positive note as Tony Gonsolin provided five innings of solid work even without his best stuff. Entering the night, Gonsolin had only given up three home runs this season. But in just two...
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Tyrone Taylor hit a three-run homer, Willy Adames added a solo shot and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the St. Louis Cardinals 6-4 on Thursday to split a four-game series with their NL Central rivals. Taylor’s drive to left field on a 2-1 sinker from Dakota Hudson...
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Isaac Paredes homered in his first three at-bats and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Yankees 5-4 on Tuesday night, handing New York only its third loss in 20 games. Paredes, who had four RBIs, combined with Harold Ramirez for back-to-back homers in the...
Colorado Rockies infielder Elehuris Montero is batting eighth in Thursday's lineup against the Miami Marlins. Montero will take over first base after C.J. Cron was announced as Thursday's designated hitter and Charlie Blackmon was rested. In a matchup versus left-hander Braxton Garrett, our models project Montero to score 7.4 FanDuel...
Hays went 4-for-4 to hit for the cycle while driving in three and scoring three runs Wednesday against the Nationals. Hays' performance was even more impressive given that the game ended after six innings due to rain. He has 10 homers on the season, five of which have come across 19 starts in June, during which he's also driven in 18 and scored 14 runs. Hays is quietly having an excellent campaign, maintaining a .287 average with 37 runs scored and 40 RBI across 271 plate appearances.
St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Albert Pujols is not starting in Thursday's game against the Miiwaukee Brewers. Pujols will rest on Thursday afternoon after Paul Goldschmidt was shifted to first base, Nolan Arenado was picked as the Cardinals' designated hitter, and Brendan Donovan was positioned at third. Per Baseball Savant...
Brujan went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run and an additional RBI in a loss to the Yankees on Wednesday. Brujan slugged a two-run homer off Jordan Montgomery in the second inning and knocked in another run on a groundout in the fourth. This was the first multi-RBI game of his career. Brujan has posted a brutal .165/.210/.261 slash line on the season but has been a bit better in June, hitting .197 (12-for-61) with his only two homers of the season, 10 RBI and a stolen base over 17 games.
Alfaro went 2-for-5 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 10-4 win over the Diamondbacks. Getting the start at DH and batting cleanup, Alfaro crushed a Caleb Smith slider down the left-field line and off the facing of the upper deck of the warehouse at Petco Park in the sixth inning. The 29-year-old catcher is red hot right now, and through 13 games in June, Alfaro is slashing .340/.389/.680 with four of his six homers on the season.
Swanson went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's win over the Giants. Swanson started a ninth-inning comeback for Atlanta with his leadoff solo shot off Jake McGee. The long ball was his 10th of the campaign, giving him a double-digit homer total for the fifth straight season. Swanson has also racked up 11 stolen bases, making him one of just six major-leaguers with at least 10 homers and at least 10 thefts thus far.
Peralta (back) was a late scratch from Wednesday's lineup against the Padres. Peralta was originally expected to return from his back injury, but he appears to still be dealing with lower-back tightness. The Diamondbacks have an off day Thursday, which potentially influenced their decision to keep him out one more day. Peralta was replaced in the lineup by Jordan Luplow and can be considered day-to-day.
Azocar went 3-for-5 with a double, a triple and two RBI in a 10-4 win against the Diamondbacks on Wednesday. Azocar singled home a run in the first inning and knocked an RBI double in the seventh. He also tripled in the third, falling a homer shy of a cycle. The outfielder came into the contest having collected only two hits in his previous 16 trips to the plate, but Wednesday's performance lifted his season slash line up to .267/.316/.378.
Cabrera (elbow) didn't make his rehab start Wednesday with Triple-A Jacksonville as originally planned after he had to tend to a personal matter, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. The Marlins don't believe Cabrera will be away from the Triple-A club for more than a day or two, but his...
Thompson hit a solo homer in his only at-bat against the Reds on Thursday. The Dodgers built a big lead in the contest, so Thompson had a chance to pinch hit for Chris Taylor in the ninth inning. The outfielder belted a 401-foot shot to left field for the final run of the game. Since joining Los Angeles on Tuesday, Thompson has gone 2-for-4 with three RBI.
Musgrove (8-1) took his first loss of the season Thursday versus the Phillies. He allowed six runs on seven hits and a walk with one strikeout in six innings. Musgrove was cruising through five frames with just one run, two hits and a walk allowed. The sixth was a different story, and home runs by Kyle Schwarber and J.T. Realmuto were enough to send Musgrove to the loss in his first game back from the COVID-19 injured list. The right-hander had not allowed more than two earned runs in any of his previous starts, and he still has a stellar 2.12 ERA with a 0.95 WHIP and 82:18 K:BB in 85 innings overall. He'll look to get back on his regular schedule leading into next week's projected start versus the Dodgers.
Goldschmidt (back) went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run, an additional run scored and a walk in Wednesday's 5-4 win over the Brewers. Goldschmidt sat out a game to deal with back tightness. He returned as the designated hitter Wednesday and promptly launched his two-run shot in the first inning. He's swatted six of his 17 homers this year in June, and he's sporting an excellent .339/.418/.623 slash line with 60 RBI, 50 runs scored and three stolen bases across 67 contests. Goldschmidt should be able to return to the field soon, as his absence Tuesday was deemed precautionary.
Rutschman went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and an RBI double in Thursday's 4-0 win over the White Sox. Rutschman opened the scoring with his fourth-inning blast, and he added the RBI double as insurance in the sixth. The top prospect is starting to put bat to ball effectively, as he's notched two homers and five doubles in his last seven contests while going 9-for-25 (.360) in that span. The surge has lifted his season slash line to .222/.287/.394 with a pair of homers, seven RBI, 12 runs scored, nine doubles and a triple through 108 plate appearances.
Grichuk will sit Thursday versus the Marlins, Patrick Lyons of TheDNVR.com reports. Grichuk will get a day off after he started 10 straight games, going 9-for-38 with two homers, nine RBI and three runs during that stretch. Yonathan Daza will draw the start in center field while Sean Bouchard enters the lineup in left.
Williams signed a Summer League deal with the Celtics on Friday, Jonathan Givony of ESPN.com reports. Williams went undrafted Thursday, but he'll still get a chance to compete for an NBA roster spot during Summer League. The 6-foot-10 forward averaged over 11.0 points and 7.0 rebounds in each of his final three seasons at Purdue.
