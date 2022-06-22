ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston Happens – Summer grilling, benefit concert and more

By Maggie Flecknoe
 4 days ago

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Good Wednesday morning! Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe has some hot topics and interviews to help get you over the hump.

Celebrity Chef and Cookbook Author, Jesus Diaz, AKA Chef Yisus, joins us LIVE to share delicious, lighter recipes for summer grilling.

Speaking of entertaining, ChicExecs’ lifestyle expert, Kiley Thomas, is back to unveil a few of the hottest party essentials perfect for summer.

Meet the organizer and performer behind a star-studded concert helping Houston area seniors beat the heat.

Plus, Big Brothers Big Sisters is currently seeking 30 new male applicants in the next 30 days to help serve their waiting Little Brothers. Currently, 79% of their waiting Littles are boys, and they need more men to enroll. Find out how you can help!

That and more is headed your way on Houston Happens.

ABOUT HOUSTON HAPPENS

CW39 host Maggie Flecknoe brings you “Houston Happens” every weekday morning at 9:30am on CW39 Houston.

‘Houston Happens’ is locally sponsored programming that gives you, our viewer, what you need to know about Houston, including what to look forward to. Plus, anything from money saving tips to beauty, the best products for your now, food, refreshing drinks, and motivational guests.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CW39 Houston.

KIAH

