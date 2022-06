Since most of us are getting priced out of Southern Maine, people are heading north. According to a great in-depth story from the Bangor Daily News, Mexico used to be one of the cheapest towns to live in pre-pandemic. Homes averaged around $60,000. but this year so far four houses sold for over $300,000. Obviously much less than Portland or Cape Elizabeth, but still pretty high for Mexico Maine with a population of around 2,800 (which was an increase for the first time in 60 years!)

PORTLAND, ME ・ 5 HOURS AGO