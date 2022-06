Consumer News with ABC Columbia is brought to you by Grow Financial. COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– A relief program aimed to help South Carolina residents during the COVID-19 pandemic is scheduled to end before July. The South Carolina Department of Revenue said relief offered to out-of-state employers on the state’s requirements for tax withholding will end on June 30. The relief was aimed at employees who normally traveled out of state for work and temporarily began working from home during the pandemic. The targeted relief began in May 2020. Starting July 1, employers will need to withhold taxes from wages for every employee who work in the state, even those still temporarily working in the state because of COVID-19.

