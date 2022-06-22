ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, NY

Water Main Repairs to Close Johnson City Road June 23rd

By David Barr
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMotorists in Johnson City are advised there will be a road...

www.wicz.com

WNBF News Radio 1290

Bridge Work Slows Traffic on 201 in Johnson City

The New York State Department of Transportation warns motorists may encounter alternating lane restrictions on route 201 over the Vestal Parkway and Vestal Avenue through mid-afternoon Friday, June 24. The Department of Transportation says bridge joint work is being done until 3 p.m. June 24 on the northbound lanes. Any...
JOHNSON CITY, NY
CNY News

Dangerous Oneonta Roads Will Finally Get New Sidewalks

Yesterday, New York's Governor Kathy Hochul announced that the state would be awarding $178.8 million in funding to 75 communities across New York State to help finance projects in those communities that further encourage people to either walk, bike, or hike in an effort to curb greenhouse gas emissions for a healthier environment.
ONEONTA, NY
WETM

Former Elmira homeowner reflects on The Flood of ’72

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — In 1972, Barbara Trimmer lived on James Street in Elmira. Overnight, her home was inundated with water. 50 years later, Trimmer reflected on how she rebuilt and recovered. “The city of Elmira really has never come back,” said Trimmer. On June 23, 1972, Elmira,...
ELMIRA, NY
Johnson City, NY
Government
City
Johnson City, NY
whcuradio.com

Cortland’s Yaman Park remains temporarily closed

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — Sorry, beach fans. A park in Cortland is temporarily closed. Mayor Scott Steve says last week’s truck rollover crash on I-81 caused hazardous material to spill onto the roadway and into the river below. Wednesday on Ithaca’s Morning News, Mayor Steve told WHCU’s Joe Salzone the city is working with the DEC to test samples of water at Yaman Park.
CORTLAND, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

City of Binghamton Parks and Recreation Provides Safety Tips When at the Pool

Since summer is in full swing, the city of Binghamton parks and recreation wants to give safety tips to children and families before taking a dip in the pool. The five pools in the city of Binghamton are set to open full-time on Saturday, June 25. Recreation Supervisor for the City of Binghamton Parks and Recreation Department, and certified lifeguard Jake Brigham gives safety advice for residents to utilize while in the pool.
BINGHAMTON, NY
WETM 18 News

Ramp closure on I-86 in Horseheads starts today

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) — The New York State Department of Transportation is advising motorists that Exit 52B on I-86 westbound in Horseheads will be undergoing pavement repairs. The ramp will be closed from the hours of 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. starting today, June 21, 2022. The DOT says that work is expected to be […]
HORSEHEADS, NY
WOLF

WEATHER WARN DAY | Flood warning in effect

A slow-moving band of rain showers will continue to move eastward this morning. Steady rainfall could lead to minor flooding in poor drainage areas. The National Weather Service has issued a flood warning for the following areas:. Wayne County until 3 PM. At 8:49AM EDT, gauge reports indicated heavy rain....
WAYNE COUNTY, PA
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

State Police Issue 15 Tickets During "Operation Hard Hat"

Over a dozen tickets were issued to motorists during "Operation Hard Hat" in Deposit by state police. According to state police, troopers were monitoring traffic on Interstate 17 in Deposit Wednesday while repairs were made to a bridge. Troopers issued 11 tickets for speeding and four others for a total...
DEPOSIT, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Man Rescued From Susquehanna River in Owego

A Corning man was rescued Wednesday morning after he fell into the Susquehanna River. According to the Owego Police Department, the 55-year-old man was walking down the river boulders at the Riverwalk when he lost his footing and fell into the river around 7:15 a.m. The man's friend was able...
OWEGO, NY
94.3 Lite FM

New York State Man Injured After Hitting Deer on Motorcycle

Deer jumping out in front of a moving car or truck can be dangerous enough, but when you're on a motorcycle you have to take extra precaution. One New York state man was seriously injured and had to be airlifted by helicopter after hitting a deer Thursday, according to sources. The full extent of his injuries are not known. States such as New York with a lot of turns, hills, and secluded roads, plus lots of wildlife can be very hazardous to navigate.
ACCIDENTS
FingerLakes1

Man charged in Montour Falls for a false inspection certificate

A Painted Post man was arrested on June 7 for a vehicle violation. According to a news release, the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office arrested Trevon L. Wallace, 25 for having a false inspection certificate. Wallace was stopped on State Route 14 in the Village of Montour Falls and charged.
MONTOUR FALLS, NY

