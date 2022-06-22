Water Main Repairs to Close Johnson City Road June 23rd

The New York State Department of Transportation warns motorists may encounter alternating lane restrictions on route 201 over the Vestal Parkway and Vestal Avenue through mid-afternoon Friday, June 24. The Department of Transportation says bridge joint work is being done until 3 p.m. June 24 on the northbound lanes. Any...
Johnson City Water Department officials say water main repairs are closing a portion of Lester Avenue June 23. The street is closed from Pavilion Drive to CFJ Boulevard at the entrance to the Visions Credit Union and WalMart from 7 a.m. until 5 p./m. Meanwhile, as construction continues on Wren...
Yesterday, New York's Governor Kathy Hochul announced that the state would be awarding $178.8 million in funding to 75 communities across New York State to help finance projects in those communities that further encourage people to either walk, bike, or hike in an effort to curb greenhouse gas emissions for a healthier environment.
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — In 1972, Barbara Trimmer lived on James Street in Elmira. Overnight, her home was inundated with water. 50 years later, Trimmer reflected on how she rebuilt and recovered. “The city of Elmira really has never come back,” said Trimmer. On June 23, 1972, Elmira,...
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — Sorry, beach fans. A park in Cortland is temporarily closed. Mayor Scott Steve says last week’s truck rollover crash on I-81 caused hazardous material to spill onto the roadway and into the river below. Wednesday on Ithaca’s Morning News, Mayor Steve told WHCU’s Joe Salzone the city is working with the DEC to test samples of water at Yaman Park.
A bridge over the Susquehanna River in Binghamton was shut down for almost two hours while police negotiated with a man who was spotted sitting on a railing. Police officers were sent to the Tompkins Street bridge shortly after noon Wednesday after the man was observed straddling the railing above the river.
City parks and recreation department crews have removed trees that for years had provided shade in an area adjacent to Court Street in downtown Binghamton. Several workers using chainsaws and other power equipment chopped down tall trees that had lined a section of Commercial Alley, just south of the State Street parking garage.
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM)- The New York State Departments of Environmental Conservation. (DEC) and Health (DOH) are continuing the ongoing investigation and cleanup activities at the Elmira High. School (EHS) property. This oversight will ensure a comprehensive and careful cleanup that is protective of public health and the environment. The agencies...
Since summer is in full swing, the city of Binghamton parks and recreation wants to give safety tips to children and families before taking a dip in the pool. The five pools in the city of Binghamton are set to open full-time on Saturday, June 25. Recreation Supervisor for the City of Binghamton Parks and Recreation Department, and certified lifeguard Jake Brigham gives safety advice for residents to utilize while in the pool.
Law enforcement officials are investigating a crash involving a passenger car and a construction vehicle in the City of Binghamton in an active construction area early on June 21. City of Binghamton Police, as well as other first responders, including an ambulance squad, were called to the Exit 4 on...
HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) — The New York State Department of Transportation is advising motorists that Exit 52B on I-86 westbound in Horseheads will be undergoing pavement repairs. The ramp will be closed from the hours of 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. starting today, June 21, 2022. The DOT says that work is expected to be […]
A slow-moving band of rain showers will continue to move eastward this morning. Steady rainfall could lead to minor flooding in poor drainage areas. The National Weather Service has issued a flood warning for the following areas:. Wayne County until 3 PM. At 8:49AM EDT, gauge reports indicated heavy rain....
Over a dozen tickets were issued to motorists during "Operation Hard Hat" in Deposit by state police. According to state police, troopers were monitoring traffic on Interstate 17 in Deposit Wednesday while repairs were made to a bridge. Troopers issued 11 tickets for speeding and four others for a total...
The National Weather Service in Binghamton says there is a potential for flooding in communities to the west of Binghamton for the later part of the afternoon June 22 and throughout the night. A Flood Watch is in effect for an area that stretches from just west of Syracuse down...
A Corning man was rescued Wednesday morning after he fell into the Susquehanna River. According to the Owego Police Department, the 55-year-old man was walking down the river boulders at the Riverwalk when he lost his footing and fell into the river around 7:15 a.m. The man's friend was able...
Deer jumping out in front of a moving car or truck can be dangerous enough, but when you're on a motorcycle you have to take extra precaution. One New York state man was seriously injured and had to be airlifted by helicopter after hitting a deer Thursday, according to sources. The full extent of his injuries are not known. States such as New York with a lot of turns, hills, and secluded roads, plus lots of wildlife can be very hazardous to navigate.
The Cortland County Independence Day Spectacular is slated from 2-10 p.m. July 2 at Dwyer Memorial Park (6799 Little York Lake Rd. in the Town of Preble). The fireworks show will begin between 9-10 p.m. The rain date for the show is July 3. Admission to the event is free,...
A Painted Post man was arrested on June 7 for a vehicle violation. According to a news release, the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office arrested Trevon L. Wallace, 25 for having a false inspection certificate. Wallace was stopped on State Route 14 in the Village of Montour Falls and charged.
Another roundabout has become operational in Broome County as part of a $16 million road improvement project. The new traffic circle on Front Street between Otsiningo Park and Old Front Street in the town of Dickinson opened on Saturday without fanfare. The state Department of Transportation made no advance announcement...
Comments / 0