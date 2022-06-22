ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

Emily Bear to perform at Washington DC's Fourth of July concert

By John Clark
 2 days ago

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford native, Grammy-award winning musician Emily Bear, will perform at the annual televised Independence Day concert at the U.S. Capitol.

“A Capitol Fourth” will be broadcast on PBS, and will also feature performances by Darren Criss, Yolanda Adams, Gloria Gaynor, Keb’ Mo’, Andy Grammer and Loren Allred with the National Symphony Orchestra.

The program will feature a celebration of West Side Story ‘s 65th anniversary, and a special tribute to military families by Rachel Platten, according to Deadline .

The concert will be held on the West Lawn of the Capitol, the first live event after two years of virtual events due to COVID-19.

It will air on PBS from 7 p..m. to 8:30 p.m. on July 4th, 2022.

Bear won the 2022 Grammy award for the Best Musical Theater Album for her “Unofficial Bridgerton Musical” that she wrote with songwriting partner Abigail Barlow. The musical tells the story of the first season of Netflix’s smash hit series “Bridgerton.”

Bear was born and raised in Rockford, graduating from Guilford High School in 2017.

