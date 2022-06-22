ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWLP

Bullet goes through apartment’s window in Holyoke shots fired incident

By Nick DeGray
WWLP
WWLP
 2 days ago

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke Police are investigating shots fired incident Tuesday night where one round went through an apartment’s window.

Murder cases of 12 men, 2 women in Holyoke remain unsolved

Captain Matthew Moriarty told 22News that around 9:20 p.m. Tuesday night, officers were called to the area of Cabot and South East Street for a report of shots fired. When officers arrived they found numerous spent casings on the street. More than a dozen spent casings of a 9mm caliber were collected as evidence.

A nearby resident then informed officers that her apartment on South East Street had been damaged by a bullet going through the window and was embedded into an interior wall. No injuries were reported in the incident.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hlWsE_0gIUiYBb00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Nkvnu_0gIUiYBb00

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Holyoke Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Bureau at 413-322-6900. You can also text-a-tip to 274637 by texting SOLVE plus your tip. Tips that are texted remain anonymous.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 1

Related
WNYT

North Adams shooting under investigation

The Berkshire County District Attorney's Office has obtained indictments in both a shooting in North Adams - and a homicide in Clarksburg. The first indictment alleges Paul Starbird and Keith Larrabee, both of North Adams, shot two people at the Key West Lounge on State Street back in February. They...
NORTH ADAMS, MA
westernmassnews.com

Suspect arrested in connection with deadly Springfield nightclub shooting

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities have arrested a suspect who was wanted in connection with a deadly shooting last month in Springfield. Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that 35-year-old Brandon Murray of Springfield was arrested Thursday morning inside an apartment in the Bronx, NY on a fugitive from justice warrant on murder charges.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South East#East Street#Violent Crime#Holyoke Police#Nexstar Media Inc#Wwlp
WTNH

Second man arrested in Evergreen Ave. homicide in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A second man was arrested for the murder of a woman on Evergreen Avenue in Hartford earlier this year, police said. On February 7, the Hartford Police Department responded to an apartment at 16 Evergreen Ave. and found a woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, as well as another woman, who […]
HARTFORD, CT
WWLP

Chester Police sign stolen near the town hall

CHESTER, Mass (WWLP) – The Chester-Blandford Police Department needs the public’s assistance to find a sign that was stolen near the crosswalk in front of Chester Town Hall. The sign was placed to slow down traffic and keep pedestrians safe as they crossed the street. Police are asking for the sign to be returned.
CHESTER, MA
Journal Inquirer

East Hartford shooting deaths classified as homicides

EAST HARTFORD — Police continue to investigate the fatal shooting of two teenagers at a residence last week, with both deaths classified as homicides. A representative from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner said Wednesday afternoon that Isaiah Jose Lopez, 16, of Hartford, was found to have gunshot wounds to the torso. Isaiah Miguel Nevarez, 15, of Meriden, had gunshot wounds to the torso and “upper left extremity.”
EAST HARTFORD, CT
westernmassnews.com

Holyoke Police seek suspect who allegedly stole ring from pawn shop

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Holyoke Police are looking for your help in identifying a suspect. Investigators said that the person, seen in these surveillance photos, stole a gold ring from a pawn shop. Anyone with information is asked to contact Holyoke Police Detective Keith Williams at (413) 322-6900, ext 559.
HOLYOKE, MA
MassLive.com

Saga Lounge murder suspect arrested in NYC; Springfield License Commission investigating security lapse that allowed gun inside club

SPRINGFIELD — The suspect in the fatal shooting inside a Worthington Street nightclub was arrested in New York City Thursday amid an investigation by city license officials on whether the club management violated their license to operate by allowing patrons inside without screening for weapons. According to Springfield police,...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Investigation continues into Granby hit-and-run that injured cyclist

GRANBY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Over the weekend, a driver hit a man on a bicycle in Granby and forced him off the road. Now, the town’s police chief is asking for the public’s help. The victim from this collision is still recovering in the hospital. Granby Police Chief...
GRANBY, MA
WWLP

WWLP

24K+
Followers
19K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy