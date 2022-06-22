Bullet goes through apartment’s window in Holyoke shots fired incident

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke Police are investigating shots fired incident Tuesday night where one round went through an apartment’s window.

Captain Matthew Moriarty told 22News that around 9:20 p.m. Tuesday night, officers were called to the area of Cabot and South East Street for a report of shots fired. When officers arrived they found numerous spent casings on the street. More than a dozen spent casings of a 9mm caliber were collected as evidence.

A nearby resident then informed officers that her apartment on South East Street had been damaged by a bullet going through the window and was embedded into an interior wall. No injuries were reported in the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Holyoke Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Bureau at 413-322-6900. You can also text-a-tip to 274637 by texting SOLVE plus your tip. Tips that are texted remain anonymous.

