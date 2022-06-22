ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poughkeepsie, NY

Filmmaker Jason Blum donates $10M to Vassar College

By Phil Hall
WestfairOnline
WestfairOnline
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Award-winning film producer Jason Blum is making a $10 million gift to Vassar College that will be used to supplement the Poughkeepsie-based school’s financial aid funds. Blum is a 1991 graduate of Vassar,...

westfaironline.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
105.5 The Wolf

Children Actors Needed for Film in Kingston, NY this July

A tale of survival is how the professionals are describing "Lost in The Mountains of Main" a film shooting in Ulster County this July. It should come as no surprise, but there are a ton of projects filming across the Hudson Valley this summer. If you've been looking to scratch that acting itch the summer of 2022 is the perfect time to do it.
KINGSTON, NY
Daily Voice

Extras Casting Call For Movie Filming In Kingston

Casting is currently underway for paid extras and two child actor parts for an upcoming film that takes place in 1939. "Lost On A Moutain In Maine," based on the true account of a boy's harrowing journey through the vast wilderness of the Katahdin Mountains, will be filming in Ulster County in Kingston throughout July, said the Hudson Valley Film Commission who is working on the film.
KINGSTON, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Family Services CEO announces retirement

POUGHKEEPSIE – Brian Doyle, the CEO of Family Services Inc., has announced that he will be retiring in October of this year. Doyle has been with the organization for 10 years. Family Services Inc. Chairman of the Board Freddimir Garcia said that since Doyle became CEO in 2011 “We...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Poughkeepsie, NY
Society
Poughkeepsie, NY
Education
Poughkeepsie, NY
Entertainment
City
Poughkeepsie, NY
FingerLakes1.com

$500 UBI payments given to residents in New York

Residents in Hudson, New York will soon see $500 monthly UBI payments for 5 years totaling $30,000. This is through a program called HudsonUP, a guaranteed income pilot program supported by The Spark of Hudson and The Humanity Forward Foundation. There will be 60 monthly payments in all. $500 UBI...
HUDSON, NY
101.5 WPDH

5 Fun and Enriching Spots for Hudson Valley Kids

Summer is officially here, and that means the kids are home from school. What fun adventures do you have planned with the kids in your life? Days by the pool? Trips to the beach? That all sounds like fun, but when you get tired of hanging by the pool, there are some awesome places right here in the Hudson Valley that are both educational and fun.
HUDSON, NY
WestfairOnline

Executives put future of ‘deadlocked’ Garthchester Realty in question

The parent company of Garthchester Realty, a major co-op and condominium management company in Westchester, could be dissolved if two executives have their way. Craig Perusini and Brian Scally claim that Claudine Gruen has ignored management duties, according to a petition filed June 15 in Westchester Supreme Court, and refused to honor a deal that would give Scally 20% interest in the parent company, Core Alliance Real Estate Corp.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elizabeth Bradley
Person
Jason Blum
WestfairOnline

New Canaan’s historic Swallen Home listed at $2.39M

New Canaan’s Swallen Home, a private residence on the National Register of Historic Homes, has been listed for sale at $2.39 million. Built in 1954 and based at 257 Wahackme Road, the 3,388-square-foot home and sits on 1.24-acre and includes four bedrooms, three bathrooms and one half-bath. It was designed by Harvard Five architect Landis Gores, who worked with Philip Johnson on the New Canaan’s iconic Glass House.
NEW CANAAN, CT
27east.com

Lauer’s Strongheart Manor Fetches $41 Million

Former “Today” co-anchor Matt Lauer has sold his North Haven mansion Strongheart Manor and two guest houses for $40.9 million, according to The Real Estate Report Inc., three years after seeking nearly $45 million for the waterfront compound. The 12,000-square-foot main house was built in 1902 for silent...
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vassar College#Academy Awards#Financial Aid#Charity#Blumhouse
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Massive Wasps Spotted in Dutchess County, What Are They?

Bees and wasps are pests that make their way into our yards and on our porches during the summer months. Sometimes they try to get inside. I had my own encounter with them already when they built a nest inside my air conditioner. I was able to fend them off. Some people can't even do that. There are many people who are afraid of bees. According to Choosing Therapy, about 20% of people grow up with a fear of bees. Did you know that there is a fear of wasps too? They aren't the same thing. It's called Spheksophobia and I can understand why it's a thing when there are wasps out there the size of your thumb.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

Homeless in Woodstock doc draws crowd as officials seek answers

A documentary on the homeless in Woodstock exposed the audience to a segment of the population often forgotten, while a Q&A session afterward brought to light problems that arise when the very agencies that try to help are underfunded and understaffed. Homeless in Woodstock, Last Night in the Van, produced...
WOODSTOCK, NY
hudsonvalleypress.com

19 Graduate BOCES Surgical Technologist Program

NEW PALTZ – Graduates of the Surgical Technologist program at the Ulster BOCES Adult Career Education Center celebrated their achievements at an end-of-year ceremony on Thursday, June 16 at the Jane Bullowa Conference Center in New Paltz. Nineteen students from across the Hudson Valley completed the rigorous program this year.
NEW PALTZ, NY
94.3 Lite FM

End of an Era: Fishkill, NY Area Bar Sold

Owners of a popular Fishkill area bar have sold the business after a successful 15-year run. If you're having a discussion about popular biker bars in the Hudson Valley, in particular Dutchess County, you most definitely will hear the name Fast Eddie's come up. Fast Eddie's has been a Fishkill, NY institution for the biker community since 2008. Eddie and Moi LaBounty have been a fixture in the community since the opening of the popular spot at 50 Elm St. Always giving back, the LaBounty's have always been known for their generosity, hosting annual charity events each year at the bar, and donating all proceeds to worthwhile causes.
FISHKILL, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Charities
101.5 WPDH

Black Bear Spotted Near Interstate-84, Dutchess County, NY Hotel

Police and Hudson Valley officials are warning the public after black bears were spotted near I-84, Route 52, and a local hotel. On Tuesday, June 21, the Town of Fishkill Police Department confirmed a black bear was spotted near the Courtyard by Marriott Fishkill. Police jokingly wondered if the bear was hoping to play "hide and seek" with any hotel guests.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
westchesterfamily.com

Check Out These Drive-in Movie Theaters Near Westchester

Check Out These Drive-in Movie Theaters Near Westchester. Summer is here and that means tons of fun in the sun. And what better way to wind down the day with your kids than a drive-in movie! In the surrounding area, there are a few options to check out a new movie or enjoy a classics. Load up with the car with snacks, bug spray, chairs, and blankets and visit one — or all! — of these nearby drive-ins.
WestfairOnline

WestfairOnline

White Plains, NY
1K+
Followers
6K+
Post
170K+
Views
ABOUT

Westfair Business Publications (Westfair), a privately held publishing firm located in White Plains, N.Y., publishes weekly business newspapers: the Westchester County Business Journal in New York state and the Fairfield County Business Journal in Connecticut. With a weekly readership of more than 150,000, Westfair’s business publications reach business leaders and decision makers in seven counties as a premier source of business information on matters of concern and interest. Its website, westfaironline.com, provide up-to-date news and information on issues important and pertinent to the regional business marketplace.

 https://westfaironline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy