Filmmaker Jason Blum donates $10M to Vassar College

Bees and wasps are pests that make their way into our yards and on our porches during the summer months. Sometimes they try to get inside. I had my own encounter with them already when they built a nest inside my air conditioner. I was able to fend them off. Some people can't even do that. There are many people who are afraid of bees. According to Choosing Therapy, about 20% of people grow up with a fear of bees. Did you know that there is a fear of wasps too? They aren't the same thing. It's called Spheksophobia and I can understand why it's a thing when there are wasps out there the size of your thumb.

DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY ・ 20 HOURS AGO