Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accidents:. 9:16 p.m. Thursday, June 23, West Old Road 30, west of North CR 875W, Etna Green. Drivers: John E. Mattson, 33, North Lake Street A., Warsaw; and Chantz J. Davidson, 23, Jarrah Road, Plymouth. Davidson said he was traveling west on Old Road 30 when Mattson’s vehicle passed him, cut in front of him, then slammed on his brakes, resulting in a rear-end collision. No injuries were reported in the accident. Damage up to $10,000.

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO