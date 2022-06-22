ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

City approves creation of new license, license fees for medical cannabis businesses

By Maya Martin
Oxford Eagle
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Oxford Board of Aldermen approved the creation of a new license to be issued by the City Clerk’s office for a medical cannabis business. City Staff proposed modification to Section 66 Licenses and Taxation for the creation of the new license. Before opening a medical cannabis business,...

www.oxfordeagle.com

Comments / 0

Comments / 0

