Police arrest grandmother after 3-year-old girl found dead at Oklahoma City home

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Police arrested a grandmother after they said officers found a 3-year-old girl’s body in a trash receptacle at an Oklahoma City home.

Around 2:20 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to a trouble unknown call at a home near Southwest 151st Street and Western Avenue.

A news release says someone told officers that a dead child was inside the home.

Police found the body of a 3-year-old girl in a trash receptacle, the news release said. Authorities said the child had obvious signs of trauma to her body.

The Oklahoma City Police Department identified the girl as Riley Lynn Nolan.

Police said Riley recently was in her grandmother’s custody. Officers interviewed the grandmother, identified as Becky Ann Vreeland, and later booked her into the Cleveland County Jail on a murder complaint.

Authorities ask anyone with information about the case to call the Oklahoma City Police Department’s homicide tip-line at 405-297-1200.

