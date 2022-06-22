South Florida teen arrested for making threats on Instagram

Photo: Getty Images

Marathon, FL - A teenager is facing charges after posting a video of himself on Instagram holding an airsoft gun and making threats.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, 15-year-old Sergio Jimenez from Marathon admitted to deputies that he tried to purchase a real handgun online so he could "take care of business."

Jimenez admitted to making the threatening post, as well as posting other videos portraying drug use and sales.

The 15-year-old was turned over to the custody of the Department of Juvenile Justice.

Officials with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office notified and worked with local school officials, the State Attorney’s Office, the Florida Department of Children and Families, and the FBI on the case.

Jimenez was charged with writing or making electronic threats to kill or do bodily injury.