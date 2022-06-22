ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marathon, FL

South Florida teen arrested for making threats on Instagram

By Rob Garguilo
NewsRadio WFLA
NewsRadio WFLA
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01zYFN_0gIUhGZy00
Photo: Getty Images

Marathon, FL - A teenager is facing charges after posting a video of himself on Instagram holding an airsoft gun and making threats.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, 15-year-old Sergio Jimenez from Marathon admitted to deputies that he tried to purchase a real handgun online so he could "take care of business."

Jimenez admitted to making the threatening post, as well as posting other videos portraying drug use and sales.

The 15-year-old was turned over to the custody of the Department of Juvenile Justice.

Officials with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office notified and worked with local school officials, the State Attorney’s Office, the Florida Department of Children and Families, and the FBI on the case.

Jimenez was charged with writing or making electronic threats to kill or do bodily injury.

Comments / 0

Related
Click10.com

Local 10, Publix team up for ‘Tools for Schools’

As the summer months near their end, backpack distributions get underway to prepare kids for the start of a new school year. These distributions help many kids, especially those whose parents can’t afford school supplies. But what happens midway through the year when supplies start running low?. Local 10...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
floridapolitics.com

Ana Maria Rodriguez wins in district recently deemed flippable

No challenge for the Republican in a district covering southern Miami-Dade and Monroe counties. Miami-Dade Sen. Ana Maria Rodriguez was first elected to half a Senate term in 2020; now, she’s won another four years as no challenger emerged after the deadline to qualify to run ticked down. The...
DORAL, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
City
Marathon, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Marathon, FL
Crime & Safety
NewsRadio WFLA

NewsRadio WFLA

Tampa, FL
16K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Tampa Bay News, Traffic and Weather wherever you are with NewsRadio WFLA and WFLA News.

 https://wflanews.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy