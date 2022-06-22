ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waller County, TX

9-month-old injured with 2nd-degree burns in Waller County mobile home fire, officials say

 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cKmfE_0gIUhAHc00

One child has already died in Houston in 2022 to heatstroke from being left in a hot car, and emergency visits to the hospital for heat-related illnesses are up.

SEE RELATED STORY: Harris Co. hot car death: Mom may have left 5-year-old son in vehicle for 2-3 hours, sheriff says

In Waller County, a baby who suffered serious burns in a house fire should make a recovery.

Firefighters responded at about 11 p.m. Tuesday to the scene in the 21500 block of Binford Circle.

Authorities said the 9-month-old boy suffered second-degree burns to his legs before being pulled out of the burning home. He was airlifted to Texas Children's Hospital in serious but stable condition.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by Harris County Fire Marshal's Office.

Houston TranStar is set to give advice Wednesday morning on how to prevent heat injuries and deaths.

They will be teaming up with Texas Children's Hospital to teach about what to do if you or your child are feeling symptoms from extreme heat in your car.

SEE ALSO: Weather U: What's the difference between heat stroke and heat exhaustion?

