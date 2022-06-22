ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zoë Kravitz to Star In and Produce Crime Drama 'The Sundance Kid Might Have Some Regrets'

By Britta DeVore
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAcquisition announcements have been coming in hot and Warner Bros. has just scored big with a crime drama titled The Sundance Kid Might Have Some Regrets. The feature will star Zoë Kravitz, who’s still riding high from the success of Matt Reeves’ The Batman, with the actress also being attached to...

Alia Shawkat Steals the Show in 'The Old Man,' Rivaling Star Jeff Bridges

Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for The Old Man Episode 3. Continuing to prove that it is one of the better new series out there, The Old Man is the type of show you can watch just to get to see acclaimed actors chew up every line of dialogue they get. It is built around the solid foundation of having an old agent, played by iconic actor Jeff Bridges, though is further bolstered by the strength of its supporting cast. This can be seen in the first two episodes when Bridges has gone toe to toe with the also stellar John Lithgow. The show is at its most tense when the two are just having phone conversations with each other, which adds a deeper tension to the story. It doesn't even need them to share a room to completely capture our attention. However, the most recent phone call, in the third episode, shows there is another crucial member of the cast. We couldn’t give full praise to her in our review as much of what makes her so good would be a spoiler. Now that the episode has been released into the world, it is high time to acknowledge this powerhouse performance.
How to Watch ‘Father of the Bride’: Where to Stream the Andy Garcia Family Comedy?

What is a wedding without a little drama! In its June lineup of family comedies, HBO Max has brought out the wedding of the season with Father of the Bride. The 2022 rom-com is an adaptation of the 1949 novel of the same name by American novelist Edward Streeter. Prior to this present-day version, the comedy-drama has been adapted to the big screen twice, the most popular and recent one being the 1991 version with Steve Martin, Diane Keaton, Martin Short, and Kimberley Williams among others.
'Persuasion': Release Date, Cast, Trailer, and Everything We Know So Far

There is nothing more exciting than a classic book being adapted, and Netflix's upcoming adaptation of Persuasion has a plethora of fans hyped and ready to stream. Persuasion follows the story of Anne Elliot in the 19th century. For anyone familiar with that period, this was the era of women having little rights, with their biggest achievement being to secure a wealthy and established husband. At the age of 27, Anne is more or less considered a spinster, with the weight of her being single a burden on her family's shoulders. But when fate brings Captain Wentworth - her previous love, and the man her family persuaded her not to marry - back into the picture, would you give love a second chance?
Dennis Quaid, David Thewlis, and Josh Hutcherson Join 'Littlemouth' Sci-Thriller

Today, Deadline revealed that the Jonathan Sobol-directed feature, Littlemouth, has set its main cast - and they’re not messing around. The star-studded lineup includes Dennis Quaid (Midway), Isabelle Fuhrman (The Novice), David Thewlis (Fargo), Josh Hutcherson (The Hunger Games franchise), and Kiera Allen (The Good Doctor). Sobol also penned the sci-fi thriller which will tell the story of a genius computer scientist (Fuhrman), who has been hired by a tech billionaire (Quaid) to work on a world-altering project. The catch? If the team can’t pull it off, the stakes may be gravely dangerous. Productivity Media and Darius films are backing the project with Nicholas Tabarrok (Defendor, Stockholm) serving as a producer alongside Productivity Media’s William G. Santor (Four Good Days) and Doug Murray (Unplugging).
'Green Hornet and Kato' Eyes Leigh Whannell to Direct Universal Reboot

The masked crime-fighting superhero is returning to the big screen as filmmaker Leigh Whannell is in talks to direct Green Hornet and Kato, according to Deadline. With a background in horror, and previously collaborating with James Wan, Whannell penned the scripts for the Saw and Insidious franchises before making his directorial debut in Insidious: Chapter 3. The director would go on to achieve critical acclaim and box office success with the release of Upgrade (2018) and The Invisible Man (2020). Whannell was previously in talks to direct the upcoming reboot of Universal's The Wolf Man starring Ryan Gosling as the lead character.
'White Bird' Trailer: Helen Mirren Shows the Courage it Takes to Be Kind

Lionsgate has released the first trailer for White Bird: A Wonder Story, the companion film for Stephen Chbosky’s 2017 film Wonder. White Bird is directed by Marc Forster (Finding Neverland) and is based on the novel by R.J. Palacio. Wonder was adapted into the 2017 film and starred Owen...
11 Best Ethan Hawke Performances Over the Last Five Decades

It’s hard to believe, but Ethan Hawke is now in his fifties. He’s been appearing in blockbuster and critically acclaimed movies since his teenage years, making him, to people of a certain age, someone who has grown up along with them. With The Black Phone now out, it’s just the latest success in his storied career. Here are eleven more essential performances that show why Ethan Hawke is one of the best actors of his generation.
Mandy Patinkin and Kathryn Grody to Star in 'Seasoned' Comedy Series From Showtime

Showtime has just ordered a pilot for a series called Seasoned, starring Mandy Patinkin and his real-life wife, Kathryn Grody. The show is said to be inspired by the over 40-year marriage between Patinkin and Grody and will follow the couple as they take in the humorous experiences of life. Ewen Wright is co-creating and co-writing the show alongside Gideon Grody-Patinkin, the son of the subjects of the scripted comedy. Production on the pilot is set to begin in July. Patinkin and Grody have recently come into the public eye as a duo after going viral on various social media platforms including TikTok. The pilot is said to contain the essence of what made the couple's social media posts so special and relatable.
'Where the Crawdads Sing': Taylor Swift Releases "Carolina" Track and Lyric Video

Rejoice Swifties and Where the Crawdads Sing-heads alike! Superstar musician Taylor Swift has released her new single "Carolina" which was written for the film. Initially teased in the film's first trailer back in March, the song is available to listen to in its entirety now on YouTube and just about every major music platform.
'Ms. Marvel' Hints at the Presence of a Major Comic Book Artifact

Editor's note: The below article contains spoilers for the first three episodes of Ms. Marvel.When Ms. Marvel first started unveiling trailers, one thing stood out to comic book fans: the major change in its heroine's powers. Instead of her polymorph abilities, Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) has the power to generate hard light constructs, which are unlocked when she puts on a bangle that belonged to her great-grandmother Aisha. In the latest episode, "Destined," Kamala learns that Aisha was a member of a race of interdimensional beings known as the ClanDestine. But that wasn't the only deep ties to comics canon, as it's revealed that Kamala's bangle has a matching counterpart. A similar pair of artifacts exist in Marvel Comics canon, and they're called the Nega-Bands.
Lou Ferrigno's Son Heads to the 'Outer Banks' for Season 3

More characters are heading down to the shores of the Outer Banks to join in on the treasure hunt! Today, Deadline revealed that Andy McQueen (Mrs. Davis, Station Eleven), Fiona Palomo (Control Z, La Negociadora), and Lou Ferrigno Jr. (SWAT, Stargirl) have signed on to join the Season 3 cast of the Netflix series. The three newcomers will add their names to the call sheet which also includes the previously announced returning likes of Austin North, Charles Esten, and Carlacia Grant.
5 Must-Watch Horror Movies for Summertime

Summer and horror movies go together so well. So much iconography from horror films, perhaps especially from iconic slashers, ties in with the season. Whether it's summer camp, a crackling bonfire, a big lake or summer vacation, there are a plethora of horror films that embrace those hot months and all they offer to better tell their stories and frighten viewers.
These Are Their Stories: Every 'Law & Order' Show Ranked According to IMDb

In the world of television, few shows are as beloved and iconic as Dick Wolf's Law & Order. Everyone has seen an episode, thanks to its constant syndication, and pretty much everyone knows the "Dun Dun" sound effect. How many other shows have had a scene transition sound effect enter the public consciousness?
Why 'The Grey' Is Liam Neeson At His Best

With a career spanning decades, Liam Neeson is arguably one of the hardest working actors working in Hollywood today, and quite rightly often considered one of Ireland’s best exports. With an incredible body of work, including Steven Spielberg’s 1993 hit Schindler’s List and Neil Jordan’s 1996 biopic Michael Collins, Neeson has continued to step into uncharted territory over the years, consistently reinventing himself as he goes along. And while audiences of a certain age may tend to remember him for his more dramatic performances, younger cinephiles have come to know him as one of the world’s biggest action stars. Thanks to starring roles Pierre Morel’s Taken and its subsequent sequels, as well as his frequent collaborations with filmmaker Jaume Collet-Serra, the actor spectacularly redesigned himself once again. However, in between all the knockout punches and deadly gunfire, he quietly delivered what is possibly the performance of his life. After working together on 2010’s The A-Team, Neeson and director Joe Carnahan re-teamed in 2011 for survival drama The Grey. While considerably less action-packed than what millennials may be used to seeing from him, the film demonstrates just how effectively the Irish star is able to shed old skin and become something new entirely.
'Obi-Wan Kenobi' Highlights the Underrated Parents of Star Wars

Editor’s note: The following contains spoilers for Season 1 of Obi-Wan KenobiStar Wars has always been a cautionary tale for parents. As a franchise that shows how bad parenting can lead to generational trauma, Star Wars is chockfull of examples of bad parents. Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen) was a horrible father even before his children were born — he Force-choked the mother of his children, a then-pregnant Padmé Amidala (Natalie Portman). When Anakin turned to the Dark Side, Darth Vader was no better. After years of neglecting them, he spent years trying to turn his son Luke (Mark Hamill) to the Dark Side, and when that didn’t work he tried to kill him along with his sister Princess Leia (Carrie Fisher). Yet, even the next generation made similar mistakes. Han Solo (Harrison Ford) and Leia missed the signs and their son Ben turn to the Dark Side, becoming Kylo Ren (Adam Driver). There’s even the messy backstory to Rey Skywalker (Palpatine?) (Daisy Ridley) and her parents. The saga has been an endless cycle of parenting failure after another. But with Obi-Wan Kenobi, we finally get parents with good family values. As the adoptive parents of Luke and Leia respectively, the Lars and Organas demonstrate how they want what's best for their children and claim them as their own. Though they meet an abrupt end in A New Hope, Kenobi helps carry their storylines since Revenge of the Sith and show just how much they meant to Luke and Leia.
'The Boys' Season 3: Chace Crawford on Herogasm and Shooting With Billy Zane

[Editor’s note: The following contains spoilers for The Boys Season 3.]From show creator Eric Kripke and based on the best-selling comic by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, the Amazon Studios original series The Boys never fails to shock and awe in its irreverent take on superheroes corrupted by celebrity. With very little to stand in his way and no regard for the powerless, an increasingly unhinged Homelander (Antony Starr) is pushing Butcher (Karl Urban) and Hughie (Jack Quaid) to go further than ever before in their attempts to stop him.
'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' Are Getting All-New 'Saturday Morning Adventures' Comics

The '80s are back in a totally tubular way, dude! In a new wave (no pun intended?) of '80s-centric nostalgia and comics making a serious comeback, IDW publishing is merging the two in a brand-new miniseries titled Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Saturday Morning Adventures. The comics, which will be available in September, will revisit the original animated series that first aired in 1987, popularizing NYC's resident superhero Ninja-Turtles Leonardo, Raphael, Donatello and Michelangelo.
'Mind Over Murder' and the Dangers of Looking for Hero Figures in True Crime

The newest HBO true crime docuseries of the many such works on the platform, Mind Over Murder, is a story that stands apart from all that has come before it. This is because series director Nanfu Wang, whose prior documentary work is also all worth checking out, sets out to challenge the conventions of the genre. Even as someone who is quite fascinated with said genre and the stories to be found within it, it has been long overdue for a more critical eye. As we have seen a tsunami of true-crime series seemingly take over all of the streaming platforms, many have fallen into rather predictable patterns that fail to find anything new or interesting in what they uncover. More often built around superficial drama than delving into the darker aspects of our world, they all feel increasingly interchangeable as they lack any actually incisive insights. Wang eschews such sensation to settle on uncovering something that is both more somber and honest, making for a refreshingly reflective work that takes her typical rigor for her subjects into the heart of the genre. The result is one that, among many things, calls into question whether there are actual hero figures to be found in true crime.
How the Flashbacks in ‘Everything I Know About Love’ Show the Dangers of Nostalgia

BBC’s Everything I Know About Love, which is based on series creator Dolly Alderton’s 2018 best-selling memoir, has only just recently been released, but is already starting to spark conversations about the importance of depicting female friendships onscreen. Alderton’s darkly comedic voice radiates from each of the seven episodes, as she brilliantly portrays the beauty and woes of modern young adult life. However, there’s one particular aspect of the series that Alderton and her team nailed: the use of flashbacks to reflect the harm that comes with an overdose of adulthood nostalgia.
