A 34-year-old man was tased when he allegedly reached for his gun after police responded to a large fight in Round Lake Park early Sunday morning. Eloy Leal, 34, of Waukegan, was charged with armed habitual criminal, unlawful possession or use of a weapon by a felon and two counts of aggravated unlawful use of […]

ROUND LAKE PARK, IL ・ 23 HOURS AGO