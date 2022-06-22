ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Baltimore Ravens linebacker Jaylon Ferguson dead at 26

9News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON — Baltimore Ravens outside linebacker Jaylon Ferguson has died at the age of 26, the team announced on Wednesday. No other details about his death were released by the team. "We are profoundly saddened by the tragic passing of Jaylon Ferguson," the team said in a statement...

www.9news.com

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Ravens linebacker Jaylon Ferguson’s death being investigated as ‘questionable’

Wednesday morning brought some tragic news as it was announced that Baltimore Ravens linebacker Jaylon Ferguson passed away on Tuesday night. The cause of death is currently unknown, but a police spokeswoman offered some insight into the situation. There is no suspicion of foul play. However, she does believe an overdose could be the cause. […] The post Ravens linebacker Jaylon Ferguson’s death being investigated as ‘questionable’ appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Baltimore, MD
Football
State
Louisiana State
City
Baltimore, MD
State
Washington State
Local
Maryland Sports
Local
Maryland Football
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
The Spun

Houston Spa Owner Reveals Why Deshaun Watson Paid Her $5,000

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has 23 pending civil cases of alleged sexual assault and misconduct — each of which stem from alleged actions that took place during massage sessions. At least three of Watson's accusers worked at the same location under Houston spa owner Dionne Louis. Cash App...
HOUSTON, TX
Daily Mail

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney dies in 2.30am Dallas car crash aged 25 - just as he got his career back on track following felony assault acquittal

NFL player Jeff Gladney, who was once on the Minnesota Vikings and the Arizona Cardinals, died from a car accident in Texas at age 25. The cornerback was found dead on Woodall Rodgers Freeway in Dallas earlier on Monday morning. Dallas Police said the crash occurred at 2.30 a.m. and reported two fatalities, including Gladney.
NFL
The Guardian

Baltimore Ravens’ Jaylon Ferguson dies at 26: ‘He was a wonderful young man’

Baltimore Ravens linebacker Jaylon Ferguson has died at the age of 26, the team confirmed on Wednesday. The Ravens did not give a cause of death. “We are profoundly saddened by the tragic passing of Jaylon Ferguson,” the team said in a statement. “He was a kind, respectful young man with a big smile and infectious personality. We express our heartfelt condolences to Jaylon’s family and friends as we mourn a life lost much too soon.”
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patrick Ricard
Larry Brown Sports

Arch Manning’s high school coach explains why QB chose Texas

Arch Manning surprised some people on Thursday when he announced his commitment to Texas, but it sounds like the star quarterback’s high school coach saw it coming. Manning chose Texas and Steve Sarkisian over several other top programs, including Georgia, Alabama and Clemson. Nelson Stewart, Manning’s coach at Isidore Newman School in New Orleans, told ESPN’s Pete Thamel that Sarkisian “earned” the commitment from Manning. Stewart also credited Texas quarterbacks coach AJ Milwee for his role in recruiting Arch.
AUSTIN, TX
The Spun

Baltimore Ravens Player Dead At 26

On Wednesday morning, the Baltimore Ravens announced heartbreaking news about pass rusher Jaylon Ferguson. In a statement from the team this morning, the Ravens announced Ferguson passed away. He was just 26 years old. "We are profoundly saddened by the tragic passing of Jaylon Ferguson," a statement from the team...
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Baltimore Police#American Football#Louisiana Tech#Baltimore Ravens Lb#Espn#Fbs
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

In Memoriam: Tony Siragusa, 1967-2022

R.I.P. Tony Siragusa (Photo by PETER MUHLY/AFP via Getty Images) Former NFL defensive lineman for the Colts and Ravens, Tony Siragusa, died at the age of 55. Condolences to the family of one of the more colorful people to don a uniform and hold a microphone.Tony Siragusa Todd Warshaw /AllsportTony Siragusa Doug Pensinger/Getty ImagesTony Siragusa Andy Lyons/ALLSPORTTony Siragusa (JEFF HAYNES/AFP via Getty Images)Tony Siragusa (HENNY RAY ABRAMS/AFP via Getty Images)Tony Siragusa (Photo by Al Messerschmidt/Getty Images)Tony Siragusa (Photo by Al Messerschmidt/Getty Images)Tony Siragusa (Photo by Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images for Maxim)Tony Siragusa (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)Tony Siragusa (Photo by Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images for Maxim)Tony Siragusa (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images for Maxim)Tony Siragusa (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images for Maxim)Tony Siragusa (Photo by Robin Marchant/Getty Images)Tony Siragusa (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for DirecTV)Tony Siragusa (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images)Tony Siragusa (AFP via Getty Images)Tony Siragusa (Photo by PETER MUHLY/AFP via Getty Images)Tony Siragusa Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY SportsTony Siragusa (Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports)Tony Siragusa (Photo by DAVID MAXWELL / AFP)Tony Siragusa Photo By Paul Abell-USA TODAY SportsTony Siragusa Jim O'Connor-USA TODAY Sports CopyrightTony Siragusa Kirby Lee/Image of Sport-USA TODAY SportsTony Siragusa Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports11
NFL
The Spun

Look: Dyson Daniels' Mom Goes Viral At The NBA Draft

The 2022 NBA Draft officially kicked off on Thursday night with Duke's Paolo Banchero going No. 1 overall. In the days leading up to the draft, Auburn's Jabari Smith was expected to go with the top pick. However, the Orlando Magic apparently fooled everyone with the pick. Before the draft...
ORLANDO, FL
The Spun

Ray Lewis Reacts To Death Of Ex-Teammate Tony Siragusa

Earlier this afternoon, the football world learned that NFL defensive tackle Tony Siragusa passed away at the age of 55. Over the past few hours, his former teammates like Jamal Adams and Brad Jackson issued statements about his passing. Later this afternoon, legendary Baltimore Raven Ray Lewis remembered his longtime friend as well.
NFL
The Spun

Breaking: Former NFL Star Tony Siragusa Dead At 55

Former NFL defensive tackle Tony Siragusa has passed away at the age of 55. Jamal Lewis, who played alongside Siragusa on the Baltimore Ravens' 2000 championship squad, confirmed his former teammate's death to TMZ Sports. The news comes on the same day that linebacker Jaylen Ferguson was confirmed dead. He...
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Tom Brady reacts to Rob Gronkowski comeback prediction

Tom Brady had a funny response to the prediction from Rob Gronkowski’s agent about what it could take for the tight end to come out of retirement. Drew Rosenhaus, who represents Gronk, said he wouldn’t be surprised if the 33-year-old returns to the NFL in the future. He predicted that, if Brady called Gronk during the season about a possible return, Gronk would be interested.
NFL
Yardbarker

Browns Fans React To Former Player Signing With Steelers

The Browns will get a chance to play a familiar face twice next season. Free agent Larry Ogunjobi, who played defensive tackle for Cleveland for four seasons between 2017 and 2021, recently signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Ogunjobi lined up at defensive tackle for the...
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy