High performance integrated photonic circuit based on inverse design method

The problem the company is trying to solve is the bewildering array of options available to a freshly minted, wet behind the ears software developer. It turns out that being able to write software is only a small part of the job. In addition, you need to develop a wide set of skills that are not writing code but just as important. These might include strategies for debugging complex systems, team communications and responding to high-pressure crisis situations. The theory is that these skills are both hard to get without experiencing in the real world, and they can be daunting. Why not do the same thing airline pilots need to do before they take the steering wheel on a plane? (Can you tell I’m not a pilot?) That’s right, Wilco developed a simulator of sorts.

