High performance integrated photonic circuit based on inverse design method

By Compuscript Ltd
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new publication from Opto-Electronic Advances discusses high performance integrated photonic-circuit-based on inverse design method. With the explosive growth of information and data, photonic integrated circuits and chips have higher requirements for ultra-fast response time, ultra-small size, ultra-low energy threshold and high integration density. The photonic integrated circuit is composed of...

phys.org

Phys.org

Controlling non-classical mechanical states in a phononic waveguide architecture

Most quantum computing technologies rely on the ability to produce, manipulate and detect non-classical states of light. Non-classical states are quantum states that cannot directly be produced using conventional sources of light, such as lamps and lasers, and can thus not be described by the theory of classical electromagnetism. These...
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Exotic photonic crystals empower robust one-way transport of light

Topological photonics is an emerging area that provides unprecedented opportunities for controlling the flow of light in photonic integrated circuits. With the introduction of non-trivial topological phases, a one-way street for light is feasible in photonic crystals (PhCs) and other platforms. Like a tightly regulated one-way traffic lane, light cannot be reflected back in these exotic structures.
CHEMISTRY
scitechdaily.com

New Photonic Materials Could Enable Ultra-Fast Light-Based Computing

Photonic materials are being developed by researchers to allow for powerful and efficient light-based computing. Researchers at the University of Central Florida are developing new photonic materials which may one day be used to enable ultra-fast, low-power light-based computing. The unique materials referred to as topological insulators, resemble wires that have been flipped inside out, with the insulation on the inside and the current flowing along the exterior.
ENGINEERING
TechCrunch

Copilot, GitHub’s AI-powered programming assistant, is now generally available

Copilot was previously only available in technical preview. But after signaling that the tool would reach generally availability this summer, GitHub today announced that Copilot is now available to all developers. As previously detailed, it’ll be free for students as well as “verified” open source contributors — starting with roughly 60,000 developers selected from the community and students in the GitHub Education program.
SOFTWARE
TechCrunch

Software DevOps platform Gearset raises $55M

Gearset was founded in 2015 by Boyle and Matt Dickens, two software engineers who’d spend the better part of their careers building DevOps solutions at companies including EA, Red Gate Software, and HP. (“DevOps,” here, refers to the set of practices and tools that automate and integrate software development processes between engineering and IT teams.) According to Boyle, they realized there was an opportunity to improve the tooling in the Salesforce ecosystem, which led them to found Gearset.
SOFTWARE
Nature.com

Dynamical phase-field model of coupled electronic and structural processes

Many functional and quantum materials derive their functionality from the responses of both their electronic and lattice subsystems to thermal, electric, and mechanical stimuli or light. Here we propose a dynamical phase-field model for predicting and modeling the dynamics of simultaneous electronic and structural processes and the accompanying mesoscale pattern evolution under static or ultrafast external stimuli. As an illustrative example of application, we study the transient dynamic response of ferroelectric domain walls excited by an ultrafast above-bandgap light pulse. We discover a two-stage relaxational electronic carrier evolution and a structural evolution containing multiple oscillational and relaxational components across picosecond to nanosecond timescales. The phase-field model offers a general theoretical framework which can be applied to a wide range of functional and quantum materials with interactive electronic and lattice orders and phase transitions to understand, predict, and manipulate their ultrafast dynamics and rich mesoscale evolution dynamics of domains, domain walls, and charges.
PHYSICS
TechCrunch

Wilco gamifies your path through your software engineering career

The problem the company is trying to solve is the bewildering array of options available to a freshly minted, wet behind the ears software developer. It turns out that being able to write software is only a small part of the job. In addition, you need to develop a wide set of skills that are not writing code but just as important. These might include strategies for debugging complex systems, team communications and responding to high-pressure crisis situations. The theory is that these skills are both hard to get without experiencing in the real world, and they can be daunting. Why not do the same thing airline pilots need to do before they take the steering wheel on a plane? (Can you tell I’m not a pilot?) That’s right, Wilco developed a simulator of sorts.
SOFTWARE
TechCrunch

LogRocket nabs $25M for ‘intelligent’ app analytics

Arbesfeld co-founded LogRocket in 2016 with Ben Edelstein, inspired by what Arbesfeld describes as a “seismic shift” in the industry’s approach to app development. As the market for web apps became more competitive, companies needed to differentiate based on experience — not just content. Suddenly, front-end engineers, designers and product managers were in high demand. But while there existed plenty of tools for monitoring app back ends, there were comparatively few for front-end components.
TECHNOLOGY
TechCrunch

Eppo, a product experimentation platform, raises $19.5M for expansion

Despite the demand for platforms that let developers experiment with different versions of apps, the infrastructure required remains relatively complex to build. Beyond data pipelines and statistical methods, and experimentation infrastructure relies on analytical workflows often sourced from difficult-to-configure cloud environments. Plenty of startups have emerged in recent years to...
TECHNOLOGY
Phys.org

Researchers consider invisible hurdles in digital agriculture design

When Gloire Rubambiza was installing a digital agriculture system at the Cornell Orchards and greenhouses, he encountered a variety of problems, including connectivity and compatibility issues, and equipment frozen under snow. Rubambiza, a doctoral student in the field of computer science, was able to solve these problems thanks to a...
AGRICULTURE
TechCrunch

SaaS platform LeadSquared becomes unicorn with $153 million fresh funding

LeadSquared said on Tuesday it has raised $153 million in a Series C funding round that valued it at $1 billion (post-money). The round was led by WestBridge Capital, the 11-year-old startup said. Existing backers including Gaja Capital also participated in the new funding, which takes the startup’s all-time raise to $188 million.
ECONOMY
TechCrunch

Write a TechCrunch+ guest post that could help someone navigate this downturn

As public companies slashed valuations, many startup founders began accepting funding rounds that they might have scoffed at a year ago. Entrepreneurs who don’t have two years of runway in the bank are having uncomfortable conversations with friends they hired at generous salaries just a few months ago. In quarterly board meetings, investors are likely to spend more time dissecting the sales pipeline slide than recent hires.
MARKETS
TechCrunch

Makelog looks to revitalize software release notes with $3M seed

She spent a lot of time trying to get the engineering team to tell her what was changing, so as a product lead, she could communicate the changes with other parts of the company, as well as to customers who needed to be aware of the changes too, of course.
SOFTWARE
Phys.org

Scientists engineer quantum processor to emulate a small organic molecule

A team of quantum computer physicists at UNSW Sydney has engineered a quantum processor at the atomic scale to simulate the behavior of a small organic molecule, solving a challenge set some 60 years ago by theoretical physicist Richard Feynman. The achievement, which occurred two years ahead of schedule, represents...
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

Engineering topological states in atom-based semiconductor quantum dots

The realization of controllable fermionic quantum systems via quantum simulation is instrumental for exploring many of the most intriguing effects in condensed-matter physics1,2,3. Semiconductor quantum dots are particularly promising for quantum simulation as they can be engineered to achieve strong quantum correlations. However, although simulation of the Fermi"“Hubbard model4 and Nagaoka ferromagnetism5 have been reported before, the simplest one-dimensional model of strongly correlated topological matter, the many-body Su"“Schrieffer"“Heeger (SSH) model6,7,8,9,10,11, has so far remained elusive-mostly owing to the challenge of precisely engineering long-range interactions between electrons to reproduce the chosen Hamiltonian. Here we show that for precision-placed atoms in silicon with strong Coulomb confinement, we can engineer a minimum of six all-epitaxial in-plane gates to tune the energy levels across a linear array of ten quantum dots to realize both the trivial and theÂ topological phases of the many-body SSH model. The strong on-site energies (about 25"‰millielectronvolts) and the ability to engineer gates with subnanometre precision in a unique staggered design allow us to tune the ratio between intercell and intracell electron transport to observe clear signatures of a topological phase with two conductance peaks at quarter-filling, compared with the ten conductance peaks of the trivial phase. The demonstration of the SSH model in a fermionic system isomorphic to qubits showcases our highly controllable quantum system and its usefulness for future simulations of strongly interacting electrons.
CHEMISTRY

