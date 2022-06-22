ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hailey Bieber Is Being Sued For Trademark Infringement After Launching Her Skincare Line Rhode By A Minority Co-Owned Business With The Same Name

By Leyla Mohammed
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHailey Bieber is being sued for trademark infringement over the release of her new skincare line, Rhode, by owners of a clothing line with the same name. Hailey launched her latest business venture last Wednesday, announcing on Instagram that she and her team of dermatologists and chemists “spent years” working on...

Hailey Bieber's Beauty Line Rhode Skin Is Being Sued for Trademark Infringement

Hailey Bieber, who finally launched her anticipated beauty line Rhode Skin last week, is being sued for trademark infringement. RHODE, a fashion label that has dressed names like Beyoncé, Tracee Ellis Ross and Hilary Duff, filed a lawsuit against the newly-launched company. A joint statement from the brand’s co-founders Purna Khatau and Phoebe Vickers reads: “Nine years ago, we quit our jobs and founded RHODE out of our apartment, creating from nothing a fashion company that is now sold worldwide in high-end stores and online retailers. We are two women entrepreneurs who met in college, built the RHODE brand piece-by-piece, and put years of hard work into our minority co-owned company.” The document continues to state that the two were “were forced to file a lawsuit against Hailey Bieber and her skincare line” and that while they didn’t want to move forward with the lawsuit, they had to in order to “protect [their] business.”
Fashion Company ‘RHODE’ Sues Hailey Bieber For Trademark Infringement Claiming She Stole The Name

In the case of RHODE Vs. Rode, a 9-year minority-owned fashion brand owned by Purna Khatau and Phobe Vickers filed a lawsuit against Hailey Bieber for trademark infringement after the model and wife of Justin debuted a skincare line with the same name, which happens to be her middle name. The fashion line, which has been worn by Beyonce, Rihanna and sold in luxury stores like Saks Fifth Avenue and according to the lawsuit is expected to make $14.5 Million this year alleges that after Bieber launched her Rhode Skincare line earlier this month, Khatau and Vickers immediately began to see confusion in the marketplace which has already hurt their brand. The partners asked the court for a preliminary injunction ordering Hailey to stop using the name “Rhode” to prevent further confusion. “The brand Rhode is everything we have worked hard to achieve, and her using our name is hurting our company, our employees, our customers, and our partners,” they said in the statement. The co-founders said Hailey attempted to buy the rights to the name from them four years ago, but they declined. “the magnitude of Bieber’s following and the virality of her marketing will cause immediate, ongoing, and irreparable harm to the Rhode brand.” Hailey Bieber, married to Justin Bieber, is a celebrity with over 45 million followers on Instagram, another 9.2 million on TikTok, and a circle of A-list friends including fellow beauty entrepreneur Kylie Jenner. She has leveraged social media to promote her brand, with a single post promoting the beauty brand garnering over 1.5 million likes. The founders claim that some consumers on Instagram have been tagging the wrong Rhode in photos.
