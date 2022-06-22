ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo, CA

Jury Selection Delayed for Kristin Smart Trial

By Camille DeVaul
The Atascadero News
2 days ago
 2 days ago
Trial proceedings postponed because of ‘health concern’; will resume on June 27

SAN LUIS OBISPO — Due to health concerns, the Flores trial proceedings are postponed until Monday, June 27.

Monterey County Court officials announced earlier this week, “The Flores trial proceedings are being postponed one week due to a health concern among one of the trial participants.”

Paul and Ruben Flores are charged in connection with the 1996 murder and disappearance of Cal Poly student Kristin Smart (19).

Smart was last seen with Paul Flores leaving an off-campus party on Crandall Way in San Luis Obispo on May 25, 1996. Although her remains have never been found, Smart was legally declared dead in 2002.

Starting on June 13, over 1,500 Monterey County residents appeared in court for the jury selection process. The pool of potential jurors answered a questionnaire with questions relating to what the jurors know about the case and if they have any connection to law enforcement.

The court was to narrow down the jurors to move to the jury selection for Paul Flores on June 20, which has now been delayed one week. There is no set date for when the jury selection will begin for Ruben Flores.

Paul and Ruben Flores were arrested at their homes in April 2021, nearly 25 years after Smart’s disappearance.

Paul is charged with Smart’s murder. His father, Ruben, is charged as an accessory after the fact, accused of helping hide Smart’s body. Records show that Paul is now in the custody of the Monterey County Jail. Ruben is currently out on bail.

Opening statements for the trial are still expected to begin July 6, and the judge has indicated it could last into October.

Comments / 0

 

