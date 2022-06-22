ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centennial park partners with Basin PBS for movie in the park

By Tatiana Battle
 2 days ago

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Grab your blankets and lawn chairs, the Summer is here, and family-friendly activities are taking place across the Basin for everyone to enjoy. Thursday, June 23rd Basin PBS and Centennial Park have teamed up to bring park visitors another free Movie in the Park.

The movie showing this week is “Finding Nemo” and all the fun starts at around 8:30 pm at Centennial Park.
Bring your furry friends and enjoy a night of free family-friendly fun. Basin PBS will be giving away free pickles, popcorn, and water at the concessions building.

While dogs are welcome in the park, they are not allowed on the Great Lawn (grass), flower beds, Splash Pad, or in the Children’s Nature Play area. The park has designated areas for four-legged friends to enjoy while maintaining a clean and sanitary park that everyone can enjoy.

