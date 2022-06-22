ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, VT

Board wants management plan for shelter pods for homeless

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) —

A city board in Burlington has signed off on the development of a shelter pod community for the homeless population in Vermont’s largest city.

Members of the Burlington Development Review Board said Tuesday night that they want to see a management plan in order for a permit to be issued for the 30 pods, WCAX-TV reported. The board said the plan should include an agreement that an organization will oversee and manage the site off Elmwood Avenue.

Earlier this year, the City Council authorized the spending of nearly $1.5 million for the construction and operation of the pods.

The shelter modules would be between 60 and 120 square feet, provide heat and electricity, but no plumbing. Some of the modules are designed for individuals, while others can accommodate partners and pets.

The modules are part of a 10-point plan from Mayor Miro Weinberger to address homelessness in the city.

Comments / 0

