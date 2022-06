The Baltimore Ravens received some tragic news on Wednesday morning. Ravens outside linebacker Jaylon Ferguson has died at just 26 years old. No cause of death is known at this time. Baltimore released a heartfelt statement via their Twitter account. “He was a kind, respectful young man with a big smile and infectious personality.” We […] The post Ravens’ Jaylon Ferguson sadly passes at just 26-years-old appeared first on ClutchPoints.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO